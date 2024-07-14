Back

'We should never resort to violence regardless of any differences of views': PM Wong on Donald Trump shooting

The FBI have called the shooting at the Trump rally an "assassination attempt".

Ruth Chai | July 14, 2024, 01:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong expressed his shock at what was labelled as an "assassination attempt" on former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Trump was injured in a shooting at his presidential rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 14, PM Wong said that he was "relieved" to hear reports that Trump "is safe and recovering well".

"Our thoughts are also with the family of the deceased and those injured and impacted by the senseless attack," PM Wong said.

PM Wong added:

"We should never resort to violence regardless of any differences of views."

Related story

Top photo via Donald J Trump/Facebook and Lawrence Wong/Facebook

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.