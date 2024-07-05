PM Wong congratulates Keir Starmer for historic victory in UK general election

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has congratulated leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer and his party for their victory in the United Kingdom (UK) General Election (GE).

PM Wong extended his congratulations on Starmer's victory through a tweet dated Jul. 5 on X (previously Twitter).

He also pointed towards Singapore and the UK's shared longstanding and historical relationship.

PM Wong said he looks forward to working with Starmer and his team to strengthen Singapore and UK's strategic bilateral partnership.

Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and the Labour Party on their victory in the UK general election. SG and UK share a longstanding and historical relationship. Look forward to working with Mr Starmer and his team to strengthen our strategic partnership. — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) July 5, 2024

Wold leaders congratulate Starmer

World leaders around the world have extended their congratulations to Starmer for his victory in the UK 2024 GE.

This includes the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Congratulations, @Keir_Starmer, on a historic U.K. election victory. Lots of work ahead to build a more progressive, fair future for people on both sides of the Atlantic. Let’s get to it, my friend. pic.twitter.com/QWlNF9NYcJ — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) July 5, 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Congratulations to @Keir_Starmer and @UKLabour on their convincing election victory. Ukraine and the United Kingdom have been and will continue to be reliable allies through thick and thin. We will continue to defend and advance our common values of life, freedom, and a… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 5, 2024

French President Emmanuel Macron.

Congratulations Sir @Keir_Starmer on your victory. Pleased with our first discussion. We will continue the work begun with the UK for our bilateral cooperation, for peace and security in Europe, for the climate and for AI. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 5, 2024

And President of the European Union Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

Congratulations @Keir_Starmer! The relationship between the European Union and the United Kingdom is rooted in our shared values and longstanding friendship. As allies and partners, it is in our common interest to continue working closely together. 🇪🇺🇬🇧 — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) July 5, 2024

Sweeping victory

The UK 2024 GE saw the Labour Party clinching a sweeping victory against incumbent Conservative Party.

This was followed by Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak conceding defeat.

The Labour Party, who have already secured the majority of the seats in parliament, or more than 326 seats, will return to government for the first time since 2010.

Keir Starmer will serve as the prime minister of the UK.

Top image via Lawrence Wong/Facebook and Keir Starmer/Facebook.