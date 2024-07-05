Back

PM Wong congratulates Keir Starmer for historic victory in UK general election

He also pointed towards Singapore and the UK's shared longstanding and historical relationship.

Keyla Supharta | July 05, 2024, 05:59 PM

Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has congratulated leader of the Labour Party Keir Starmer and his party for their victory in the United Kingdom (UK) General Election (GE).

PM Wong extended his congratulations on Starmer's victory through a tweet dated Jul. 5 on X (previously Twitter).

PM Wong said he looks forward to working with Starmer and his team to strengthen Singapore and UK's strategic bilateral partnership.

Wold leaders congratulate Starmer

World leaders around the world have extended their congratulations to Starmer for his victory in the UK 2024 GE.

This includes the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

French President Emmanuel Macron.

And President of the European Union Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

Sweeping victory

The UK 2024 GE saw the Labour Party clinching a sweeping victory against incumbent Conservative Party.

This was followed by Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak conceding defeat.

The Labour Party, who have already secured the majority of the seats in parliament, or more than 326 seats, will return to government for the first time since 2010.

Keir Starmer will serve as the prime minister of the UK.

Top image via Lawrence Wong/Facebook and Keir Starmer/Facebook.

