Has S'pore reached its limit? PM Wong says 'We are never done building S'pore.'

"We are never done building Singapore."

This is what Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in a YouTube video published on Saturday (Jul. 27).

Historical milestones in the Singapore Story

PM Wong looked back on some of Singapore's key milestones in establishing ourselves as a maritime and air hub.

He mentioned our first container terminal in Tanjong Pagar, as well as the development of multiple Changi Airport terminals and Jewel Changi Airport.

He also brought up the MRT system, describing how it has grown from a stretch of stations in the 1980s to an "extensive rail network" today.

"As Singapore matures, some wonder if we will be able to go further. They ask, 'Have we reached our limits?'"

To that, PM Wong assured Singaporeans that "We are never done building Singapore. We will continue to improve and make Singapore a better home for all of us."

What's next?

Acknowledging the threat of global warming and rising sea levels, PM Wong said that we "must have the confidence to turn these challenges into opportunities".

The "Long Island" project was highlighted as one of the ways Singapore is preparing for rising sea levels.

This project will consist of three tracts of land that could be reclaimed off East Coast Park. It is expected to be about twice the size of Marina Bay.

Over time, the reclaimed island will also create an enclosed waterbody in front of East Coast Park, transforming it into a freshwater reservoir which can be used for water activities such as canoeing and dragon-boating.

The reservoir will be Singapore's 18th reservoir, and will boost the country's water supply.

PM Wong also shared more about efforts to decarbonise Singapore's power supply by exploring geothermal power, as well as importing low-carbon hydrogen.

He added that Singapore is monitoring the progress of nuclear technologies, which may become feasible for deployment as an energy option in the future.

The full video here:

Top photo via YouTube/Lawrence Wong, Canva.