Back

Motorcyclist, 23, dies in early-morning PIE traffic accident

The motorcycle is believed to have self-skidded.

Daniel Seow | July 12, 2024, 10:10 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 23-year-old delivery rider died in an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the wee hours of the morning on Jul. 11.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they were alerted to the accident along the PIE towards Changi Airport at about 4:55am.

It had taken place before the Bedok North Avenue 3 exit.

The motorcycle is believed to have self-skidded, according to the police.

The aftermath

Footage of the accident's aftermath was shared on the "Singapore roads accident.com" Facebook later that day.

The right-most lane of the expressway had been cordoned off.

At least four police vehicles, one ambulance and an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) recovery vehicle were at the scene.

A blue tent was erected on the expressway, with the wreckage of a motorcycle lying on the road some distance in front of it.

A now-deleted video posted by user "Huda Imara" showed that a blue Deliveroo delivery bag had ended up on the ground behind the motorcycle.

Image from Huda Imara / Facebook

A green taxi had also stopped at the scene with its hazard lights flashing.

Police said that a 23-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Huda Imara & Singapore roads accident.com / Facebook

S'pore's GDP growth at 2.9% in 2nd quarter of 2024: Advance estimates

"Money, money, money."

July 12, 2024, 10:08 AM

2 teenagers, 16 & 18, arrested for allegedly stealing car from workshop in Tai Seng

They will be charged in court on Jul. 12.

July 12, 2024, 09:34 AM

90% of container vessels arriving off-schedule at S'pore amidst global disruptions, wait time reduced to 2 days or less: PSA

More vessels are also spending more time loading and unloading their cargo.

July 11, 2024, 10:38 PM

S'porean woman, 41, injured after falling while hiking Mount Kinabalu in M'sia

She was assisted by multiple rescue teams.

July 11, 2024, 09:38 PM

S$1 to 120 yen: S'pore dollar hits record high against Japan yen on Jul. 11

The Bank of Japan continues to keep low rates.

July 11, 2024, 09:02 PM

S'pore welcomes Palestinian Authority officers on study visit, will learn about AI & data for public service

The officers are here to learn about the applications of artificial intelligence and the use of data in assisting with decision-making in public service.

July 11, 2024, 08:05 PM

DBS sponsoring S'pore kitefoil world champion Maximilian Maeder till after 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

The partnership will last four and a half years.

July 11, 2024, 07:12 PM

Sauna structure outside Serangoon Central HDB flat dismantled

The owner approached them to arrange for the removal.

July 11, 2024, 06:43 PM

Over 600kg of smokeless tobacco seized in Little India, some hidden under drain covers, in electrical boxes

The estimated street value of the products seized is over S$100,000.

July 11, 2024, 06:35 PM

Actor George Clooney calls on Biden to withdraw from US presidential race

"The one battle [Biden] cannot win is the fight against time."

July 11, 2024, 06:35 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.