Motorcyclist, 23, dies in early-morning PIE traffic accident

A 23-year-old delivery rider died in an accident along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) in the wee hours of the morning on Jul. 11.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed they were alerted to the accident along the PIE towards Changi Airport at about 4:55am.

It had taken place before the Bedok North Avenue 3 exit.

The motorcycle is believed to have self-skidded, according to the police.

The aftermath

Footage of the accident's aftermath was shared on the "Singapore roads accident.com" Facebook later that day.

The right-most lane of the expressway had been cordoned off.

At least four police vehicles, one ambulance and an Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System (EMAS) recovery vehicle were at the scene.

A blue tent was erected on the expressway, with the wreckage of a motorcycle lying on the road some distance in front of it.

A now-deleted video posted by user "Huda Imara" showed that a blue Deliveroo delivery bag had ended up on the ground behind the motorcycle.

A green taxi had also stopped at the scene with its hazard lights flashing.

Police said that a 23-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Huda Imara & Singapore roads accident.com / Facebook