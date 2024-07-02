Back

Philippines duck waddles behind food delivery owner in matching suit, stealing hearts

Quack.

Keyla Supharta | July 02, 2024, 07:56 PM

A small furry flash of blur, shadow, and green waddling past your feet to get to its next order.

It's not an imagination, not a fantasy— it's a duck.

What the duck

A duck in the Philippines has gone viral after a video of it accompanying its owner doing his food delivery at a shopping mall was uploaded on TikTok.

At the time of writing, the video has been viewed at least 2.2 million times.

The video also shows the duck's owner carefully guiding his semi-aquatic friend through the shopping mall and up and down the escalator.

Meanwhile, the duck can be seen carefully waddling behind its owner who is completing his food delivery task.

@denniscaag20♬ Funny Song - Funny Song Studio & Sounds Reel

Reactions

Many commenters are left in awe at the cuteness of the duck.

They also encourage the duck to "work safe".

Some users also commented on how "obedient" the duck is.

But one user asked the most important question: "Where did the duck buy its outfit?"

