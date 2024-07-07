'Reformist' Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran presidential election after predecessor died in helicopter crash

Masoud Pezeshkian, a reformist candidate, has won the presidential election in Iran on Jul. 6 (Singapore time) and is set to be the country's ninth president.

According to Iran English-language newspaper Tehran Times, Pezeshkian, 69, won by securing 16.3 million votes out of over 30 million votes.

He stood in a runoff vote against the ultra-conservative, hardline former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, who lost with 13.5 million votes.

Ran against five other candidates

The snap election was held to find a successor for late Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash in May 2024.

Pezeshkian had originally contested against five other candidates and managed to secure the largest number of votes but later fell short of a majority, reported Tehran Times.

This led to a runoff against Jalili.

According to Associated Press (AP News) Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei praised the good turnout at the polls, although Iranian authorities had counted 607,575 voided votes.

He noted that it might be a "boycott campaign" organised by "the enemies of the Iranian nation to induce despair and a feeling of hopelessness."

Pezeshkian, in his campaigns, promised reforms in public policy such as free healthcare and no taxes for low-income Iranians.

However, he also agreed not to make any drastic changes to Iran’s Shiite theocracy, acknowledging that Khamenei remains the state's main decision-maker.

"This is just the beginning": Pezeshkian

Upon his victory, the former health minister and heart surgeon took to X (formerly Twitter) to thank Iranians for their support.

He vowed not to disappoint them and said that the "difficult path ahead" for Iran will require Iranians' empathy and trust, reported Tehran Times.

He added: "I extend my hand to you and I swear on my honor that I will not leave you alone on this path. Don't leave me alone."

مردم عزیز ایران انتخابات تمام شد و این تازه آغاز همراهی ماست. مسیر دشوار پیش رو جز با همراهی، همدلی و اعتماد شما هموار نخواهد شد دستم را به سوی شما دراز می‌کنم و به شرافتم سوگند میخورم که در این راه تنهایتان نخواهم گذاشت. تنهایم نگذارید. — Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) July 6, 2024

Pezeshkian has indicated his willingness to consider some modest reforms, such as allowing women to choose whether to wear the headscarf instead of keeping it mandatory.

He also said he would reach out to the U.S. and the West in an attempt to ease sanctions and improve the economy, although he did not say outright whether he would stop Iran's nuclear weapons programme, which led to the international sanctions in the first place.

Iran had also supplied Russia with arms, including drones, in its invasion against Ukraine, and it is not certain if Pezeshkian would change this.

World leaders congratulate Pezeshkian

World leaders around the world have extended their congratulations to Pezeshkian for his victory in the snap election.

This includes the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.

Congratulations @drpezeshkian on your election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2024

President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Congratulations to Dr Masoud Pezeshkian (@drpezeshkian) on his election as President of Iran. I wish him success in his role and look forward to working together to further strengthen ties between the UAE and Iran for the benefit of our two nations and peoples. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) July 6, 2024

Along with China president Xi Jinping and Russia president Vladimir Putin.

Top photo via @drmasoudpezeshkian/Instagram