S'pore pet groomer extends 'apologies' to owner of pet corgi that died in their care

The pet grooming shop where a corgi fell off the grooming table and struggled with a leash over its neck for a minute before passing away has offered its condolences to its owner.

Pawkins SG released a statement on Instagram on Jul. 25, expressing their "deepest and most heartfelt condolences and sympathies" to those who "loved and cared" for Fendi.

Statement by Pawkins

Pawkins stated that they were "distraught over the most unfortunate incident" involving Fendi, the corgi.

"We sincerely hope that all those who loved and cared for Fendi can accept our deepest and most heartfelt condolences and sympathies," the statement read.

"We have groomed and cared for Fendi for about two years, and all of us love her dearly. We are deeply saddened and affected by her passing."

Pawkins added that they have contacted Fendi's owner, will investigate the matter, and will cooperate with the authorities.

They have since ceased their operations and will refund any request for outstanding packages purchased with them.

Fendi's owner: It was not an apology

Fendi's owner, Sonia, shared on her Instagram the message sent to her by Pawkins.

In the message, the pet groomer extended their "sincerest condolences and apologies" for the recent event.

"No one wanted this to happen. It was entirely unforeseen. The groomers have always done their utmost best to provide the best services they could to everybody and their pets," Pawkins wrote.

They added that they hoped to assist in "easing the grief" and offered to reimburse various expenses, such as veterinary and cremation charges.

In response, Sonia said the company’s message to her was “not an apology” and that there was “no ownership taken” for what happened.

What happened

Fendi's owner, Sonia, dropped it and her other pup, Hades, for grooming on Jul. 24, 2024.

At 1:41pm, Fendi could be seen lying on the grooming table. It was leashed and muzzled.

At 1:42:03pm, something off-camera triggered all the dogs to start barking.

Fendi stood on the grooming table and barked before it fell off around 1:42:08.

The short leash around Fendi's neck left it struggling as it stood on its hind legs.

At 1:43:13, Fendi became motionless, and its tail stopped moving.

About 30 minutes after Fendi stopped moving, the first employee entered the room and noticed Fendi was motionless.

A second employee came in and checked on Fendi before rushing out and getting a third employee.

The third employee came in and saw Fendi before leaving the room.

The second employee started to perform chest compressions on Fendi, and at 2:20pm, the first employee wrapped a towel around Fendi before carrying it out.

Sonia shared with Mothership that she was only told about Fendi's passing at 3:14pm.

One of the owners of Pawkins SG called her and told her that Fendi had been found unconscious.

They did CPR on Fendi while rushing it to the vet.

She has since reported the incident to the police, who linked her with the National Parks Board (NParks).

