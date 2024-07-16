Back

Peranakan food by Michelin-starred Auntie Gaik Lean's & free flow durian at halal buffet in Marina Bay

Only till Aug. 11.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 16, 2024, 05:08 PM

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay's Peppermint restaurant is having a Peranakan buffet till Aug. 11, 2024.

Image via Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay's website.

Collaborating with Beh Gaik Lean of one-Michelin-starred Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery in Penang, the buffet will feature the chef's Peranakan dishes such as the Assam King Prawn and Brinjal Sambal.

One can also expect dishes like Ayam Buah Keluak, Black Angus Beef Belly Ponteh, and more, by Peppermint's head ched Leon Yee.

Chef Leon and Auntie Gaik Lean. Image via Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay's Instagram.

The restaurant, decked in Peranakan decor, seats 264 pax.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Here are some of the dishes that are part of the Peranakan buffet:

Chef Leon's Ayam Buah Keluak and Auntie Gaik Lean's Sambal Prawn. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Chef Leon's Beef Belly Pongteh and Auntie Gaik Lean's Nasi Ulam. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Nonya Chap Chye. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Auntie Gaik Lean's Pulut Hitam with Fresh Santan and Brinjal Sambal. Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Durian Feast

Besides the Peranakan buffet, it will also offer a durian feast.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

The durian feast will only be available on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Durians featured include Mao Shan Wang, Red Prawn, and D24 varieties.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

One can also try the grilled durians.

Photo by Yeo Gi-Anne.

Buffet Pricing

Here are the buffet prices:

Buffet Lunch (Sundays to Thursdays, 12pm to 2:30pm) 

  • S$72++ per adult

  • S$36++ per child

Buffet Lunch (Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to 3pm)

  • S$82++ per adult

  • S$36++ per child

Buffet Dinner (Sundays to Thursdays, 6:30pm to 10pm)

  • S$98++ per adult

  • S$49++ per child

Buffet Dinner (Fridays, Saturdays, and the National Day Public Holidays, 6:30pm to 10pm)

  • S$128++ per adult

  • S$64++ per child

You can make your reservations here.

Do note that the buffet menu is rotational and that certain dishes may not be available.

@mothership.nova Peppermint 📍: Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Level 4, S039594 📆: Till Aug. 11, 2024 💰: From S$36 per child, from S$72 per adult Prices exclude GST & service charge #tiktoksg #singapore #durian #buffet #foodtok #whattoeat #whattoplay #dateideas ♬ original sound - Sped up songs 🥷🏽

Peppermint

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Level 4, S039594

This was a media preview at Peppermint.

Top images via Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay's website and Yeo Gi-Anne.

