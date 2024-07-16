Peranakan food by Michelin-starred Auntie Gaik Lean's & free flow durian at halal buffet in Marina Bay

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay's Peppermint restaurant is having a Peranakan buffet till Aug. 11, 2024.

Collaborating with Beh Gaik Lean of one-Michelin-starred Auntie Gaik Lean's Old School Eatery in Penang, the buffet will feature the chef's Peranakan dishes such as the Assam King Prawn and Brinjal Sambal.

One can also expect dishes like Ayam Buah Keluak, Black Angus Beef Belly Ponteh, and more, by Peppermint's head ched Leon Yee.

The restaurant, decked in Peranakan decor, seats 264 pax.

Here are some of the dishes that are part of the Peranakan buffet:

Durian Feast

Besides the Peranakan buffet, it will also offer a durian feast.

The durian feast will only be available on Friday and Saturday evenings.

Durians featured include Mao Shan Wang, Red Prawn, and D24 varieties.

One can also try the grilled durians.

Buffet Pricing

Here are the buffet prices:

Buffet Lunch (Sundays to Thursdays, 12pm to 2:30pm)

S$72++ per adult

S$36++ per child

Buffet Lunch (Fridays and Saturdays, 12pm to 3pm)

S$82++ per adult

S$36++ per child

Buffet Dinner (Sundays to Thursdays, 6:30pm to 10pm)

S$98++ per adult

S$49++ per child

Buffet Dinner (Fridays, Saturdays, and the National Day Public Holidays, 6:30pm to 10pm)

S$128++ per adult

S$64++ per child

You can make your reservations here.

Do note that the buffet menu is rotational and that certain dishes may not be available.

Peppermint

Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, 6 Raffles Boulevard, Level 4, S039594

This was a media preview at Peppermint.

Top images via Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay's website and Yeo Gi-Anne.