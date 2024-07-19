Back

All 62 crew on 2 ships that caught fire off Pedra Branca accounted for, 2 sent to SGH via helicopter

16 of the crew were rescued by a Singapore navy frigate while another six were rescued by Malaysia.

Matthias Ang | July 19, 2024, 06:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

All of the crew onboard two ships that caught fire 55km northeast of Pedra Branca are accounted for, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The two ships are a Singapore-flagged tanker, the Hafnia Nile with a total of 22 crew, and a São Tomé and Príncipe-flagged tanker, the Ceres I with 40 crew.

There were no Singaporeans onboard, MPA added.

16 Hafnia Nile's crew rescued by RSS Supreme, another six rescued by Malaysia

The Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class frigate, RSS Supreme, picked up 16 crew from the Hafnia Nile.

Another six crew who were in the Hafnia Nile’s lifeboat were picked up by a Malaysian government vessel and transferred to the RSS Supreme.

MPA added that the RSS Supreme was en route back to Singapore with all 22 crew from Hafnia Nile.

All of the Hafnia Nile crew are also receiving medical attention on board the frigate.

14 Ceres I's crew picked up by a Singapore-flagged supply vessel

As for the Ceres I, 14 of its crew were picked up by a Singapore-flagged supply vessel in the vicinity of the incident, the Dolphin 1.

Out of the 14 crew, two of them were evacuated by a Republic of Singapore Air Force helicopter to Singapore General Hospital for medical attention.

The remaining 26 Ceres I crew are currently conducting fire-fighting operations onboard.

Salvage and fire-fighting assets have also been arranged by both vessel owners to support the fire-fighting efforts and subsequent towage of the vessels to safety.

Navigational traffic is not affected, MPA added.

Top photos via the Republic of Singapore Air Force/Facebook

Indian travel influencer dies after falling down mountain en route to waterfall

Rest in peace.

July 19, 2024, 05:48 PM

S'pore girl, 14, including parents of young children, arrested during island-wide drug operation

Parents of children as young as nine months were arrested during the operation.

July 19, 2024, 05:36 PM

SIA ION service centre in S'pore & reservation hotlines facing issues due to global IT outage

No impact on SIA flights, which are operating as scheduled.

July 19, 2024, 05:03 PM

LTA enforcement camera seen along path in Jurong, targeting errant cyclists & PMD riders

Aren't cyclists allowed on pedestrian footpaths? Well, yes, but there are rules.

July 19, 2024, 05:02 PM

Major global IT outage involving Microsoft hits S'pore services

The crash has been reportedly linked to cybersecurity software.

July 19, 2024, 04:32 PM

Changi Airport affected by global IT systems crash, some check-ins done manually

Ground staff are assisting passengers.

July 19, 2024, 04:15 PM

Car overturns near Home Team Academy along Old Choa Chua Kang Road

Driver, 30 and passenger, 31, conveyed conscious to hospital.

July 19, 2024, 03:20 PM

SHINee's Taemin to perform in S'pore on Nov. 9, 2024

Taemin's back.

July 19, 2024, 03:10 PM

K-pop group Zerobaseone S'pore concert presale from Aug. 6, tickets from S$188

Wallet really back to Zerobase.

July 19, 2024, 03:09 PM

2 people fight outside Northpoint City mall in Yishun, police investigating

One of the men was wearing a foodpanda rider uniform.

July 19, 2024, 02:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.