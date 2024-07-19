All 62 crew on 2 ships that caught fire off Pedra Branca accounted for, 2 sent to SGH via helicopter

All of the crew onboard two ships that caught fire 55km northeast of Pedra Branca are accounted for, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

The two ships are a Singapore-flagged tanker, the Hafnia Nile with a total of 22 crew, and a São Tomé and Príncipe-flagged tanker, the Ceres I with 40 crew.

There were no Singaporeans onboard, MPA added.

16 Hafnia Nile's crew rescued by RSS Supreme, another six rescued by Malaysia

The Republic of Singapore Navy Formidable-class frigate, RSS Supreme, picked up 16 crew from the Hafnia Nile.

Another six crew who were in the Hafnia Nile’s lifeboat were picked up by a Malaysian government vessel and transferred to the RSS Supreme.

MPA added that the RSS Supreme was en route back to Singapore with all 22 crew from Hafnia Nile.

All of the Hafnia Nile crew are also receiving medical attention on board the frigate.

14 Ceres I's crew picked up by a Singapore-flagged supply vessel

As for the Ceres I, 14 of its crew were picked up by a Singapore-flagged supply vessel in the vicinity of the incident, the Dolphin 1.

Out of the 14 crew, two of them were evacuated by a Republic of Singapore Air Force helicopter to Singapore General Hospital for medical attention.

The remaining 26 Ceres I crew are currently conducting fire-fighting operations onboard.

Salvage and fire-fighting assets have also been arranged by both vessel owners to support the fire-fighting efforts and subsequent towage of the vessels to safety.

Navigational traffic is not affected, MPA added.

Top photos via the Republic of Singapore Air Force/Facebook