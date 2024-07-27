Back

Up to S$3 cashback for PayLah! customers at hawker stalls, heartland shops & markets on Saturdays

From Aug. 1 until the end of the year.

Tanya Ong | July 27, 2024, 02:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

From Aug. 1 until the end of the year, the first 75,000 people who scan to pay with PayLah! at participating merchants on Saturdays will get up to S$3 cashback.

These comprise hawker stalls, heartland shops and wet markets that display the "POSB Support Our Heartland Shops" wobbler.

Hawker stalls will also display the PayLah! Scan to Pay sticker and have to be SGQR code-enabled.

In addition, those who use POSB credit or debit cards will also get S$3 off eggs and S$3 off rice at any Sheng Siong supermarket, capped at the first 50,000 redemptions for each essential item per month. Purchases can be made on any day of the month.

These initiatives are under POSB's “Support Our Heartlands” announced on Saturday (Jul. 27).

As an expansion of the weekly hawker meal subsidy scheme that ended on Jul. 26, "Support Our Heartlands" will run from Aug. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024.

Han Kwee Juan, Singapore Country Head for DBS, said that the bank hopes to help Singaporeans and residents "save more on their everyday spending", while also "encouraging patronage of heartland businesses".

Heartland Merchant Banking Package

The bank will also be offering a “Heartland Merchant Banking Package”.

This package provides financing support for small neighbourhood businesses by alleviating operational barriers and facilitating entry into banking services.

For instance, new companies can set up a Multi-Currency Business Account with no initial deposit and no minimum balance.

To encourage greater adoption of digital payments, merchants are also offered a free six-months' subscription for NETS terminals.

DBS/POSB will also scale its digital and financial literacy programmes to more neighbourhoods, to ensure that digital and financial education are more accessible and convenient.

Top photo via DBS, Mothership reader.

Has S'pore reached its limit? PM Wong says 'We are never done building S'pore.'

Given the threat of global warming and rising sea levels, PM Wong said we 'must have the confidence to turn these challenges into opportunities'.

July 27, 2024, 12:35 PM

36 motorists caught by S'pore police in 2 weeks for offences such as driving without valid license

The result of a two-week operation by the police.

July 27, 2024, 12:18 PM

Death reported at Yishun Ring Road HDB following 'fatal incident' on Jul. 27 morning

Large police presence was spotted in the area.

July 27, 2024, 11:50 AM

FBI confirms bullet hit Trump's ear in assassination attempt, Trump slams FBI director for not being sure before

"It was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard," the presidential hopeful said.

July 27, 2024, 11:36 AM

Footballer Danelle Tan shares her journey to going pro & her hopes for equal opportunity in sports

There’s more than one set path.

July 27, 2024, 10:50 AM

S’pore is top destination for 1st-time solo travellers in Southeast Asia: Lonely Planet

Yay.

July 27, 2024, 10:45 AM

'Nothing is a sacred cow': Calvin Cheng on sale of Income Insurance to German insurer

He said that Income no longer plays the same role that it did at the time of its inception.

July 27, 2024, 10:15 AM

Visitor to S'pore accuses taxi driver of overcharging by driving 39.2km from Novena to Changi Airport

A 20-minute ride somehow became a 40-minute one.

July 27, 2024, 03:28 AM

Another Sengkang flat sells for S$1 million, while Punggol flat sells for all-time high of S$1.228 million

Northeast emerging as a popular choice.

July 26, 2024, 07:33 PM

Anglers release large critically endangered shark seen in waters off southern S'pore

The shark is believed to be more than 3m long.

July 26, 2024, 07:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.