Back

LTA to consider installing screens showing approaching buses at Marine Parade bus stop

Commuters had said that pillars blocked their views of approaching buses.

Tharun Suresh | July 08, 2024, 01:28 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

After receiving feedback from members of the public about not being able to see buses approaching while waiting at a bus stop because of pillars, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will be reviewing the matter and consider making improvements.

The bus stop in question is located outside Marine Parade MRT station, opposite Parkway Parade.

Unlike most bus stops, the pillars at the bus stop are located at the front along the road.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 6, Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat explained that he understands that the design is causing some inconvenience to commuters and has directed LTA to consider solutions to make the bus stop more user-friendly for commuters.

Building pillars at back of bus stop will hamper drain maintenance

Chee explained that as there were underground drains located at the back of the bus stop, building pillars on them would hamper subsequent necessary maintenance work.

He said LTA had considered other locations for the bus stop but decided to work around the site constraints as it would allow commuters to walk a shorter distance from the MRT station.

Chee acknowledged that the pillar placement obscures the commuters' view and suggested that LTA consider installing a camera facing oncoming traffic.

The footage would then be shown on display screens inside the bus stop.

"I have directed LTA to consider this suggestion and other solutions to make the bus stop more user-friendly for commuters," Chee said.

He said that if the proposal works, LTA could extend it to other bus stops with similar site constraints.

Two bus bays at bus stops to speed up boarding

Other than blocking the view of approaching buses, Chee noted that some commuters were not sure which buses stopped at which bay, as the bus stop has two different bus bays.

Chee said that LTA explained there were two bus bays to speed up boarding.

He said LTA will improve signage at the bus stop to make it clearer to commuters where to wait for their bus.

Chee added that LTA will provide an update on all the improvements to be made after a review.

Top photo from Outrageous_Horse_157/Reddit

S'pore photographer finds owlet on the ground surrounded by group of curious macaques

Hope the fuzzy little baby found its way back to its parents.

July 08, 2024, 12:08 PM

Thailand to close all duty-free shops in airport arrival halls to encourage tourist spending elsewhere

A timeline for the closure has not been set.

July 08, 2024, 11:42 AM

I kaypoh-ed my colleagues' lifestyle in S’pore & found out how much they could save with this credit card

From single and living at home to earning the bread for a family of five.

July 08, 2024, 11:09 AM

Girl, 19, dies in fatal traffic accident along Joo Chiat Road, 2 months before starting law school

Her family said they forgive the driver.

July 08, 2024, 10:44 AM

2 men, 23 & 24, taken to hospital after collision in Bukit Batok involving car & bus

Investigations are ongoing.

July 07, 2024, 08:00 PM

Temperatures hit 40ºC in Shizuoka prefecture on Jul. 7 as heatwave grips Japan

Central Tokyo, Kagoshima, Kyoto and Yokohama are expected to hit daytime highs of 36ºC.

July 07, 2024, 06:17 PM

John Cena announces retirement from pro wrestling, last WrestleMania match in 2025

Let's go Cena / Cena s*cks

July 07, 2024, 05:37 PM

Simonboy marries Simongirl in Simonwedding

Simonbaby next? 👀

July 07, 2024, 04:40 PM

'Reformist' Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iran presidential election after predecessor died in helicopter crash

He is set to become the ninth president of Iran.

July 07, 2024, 03:59 PM

M'sian police make 2 women do ear squats at roadside for riding motorcycle without helmet

Like primary school.

July 07, 2024, 03:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.