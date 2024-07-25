Back

New Pangolin Trail & underwater-viewing habitat with F&B area to be unveiled at Night Safari & S'pore Zoo

Animal lovers, rejoice.

Yap Yee Hui | July 25, 2024, 07:01 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

With 41 per cent of their animal residents threatened with extinction in the wild, Night Safari is home to many vulnerable species.

As the world's first nocturnal animal park celebrates its 30th anniversary, visitors can look forward to an enhanced experience with a slew of new features to be added to the park.

Pangolin Trail at Night Safari

A new 280m-long Pangolin Trail will be the first fully sheltered walking trail at Night Safari, easily accessible from the park's entrance.

Visitors can soon look forward to meeting a dozen different animal species such as the Sunda pangolin, slow loris, binturong, oriental small-clawed otter and spotted giant flying squirrel.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

Using positive reinforcement and a conditioning process for over three weeks, the animal care team ensures that animals such as pangolins will be settled in well.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

The park is the world's first zoological facility to successfully care for and breed the critically endangered Sunda pangolin, with more than 200 wild pangolins treated over the past decade.

The group's veterinary team will also be embarking on a breeding programme for the species in human care.

Cheng Wen-Haur, Deputy CEO and Chief Life Sciences Officer of Mandai Wildlife Group, said in a press release, "The new Pangolin Trail tells the story of our ongoing mission to conserve this critically endangered species, with a holistic plan to protect them both in the wild, as well as in our care."

"The trail will offer guests the unique experience of seeing and learning about the shy and elusive pangolin being active at night," Cheng shared.

Bull elephant habitat at Night Safari

Visitors can also find Chawang, the park's iconic Asian bull elephant, at its new bull elephant habitat.

A 'stable grazer', an enrichment feature that releases hay spontaneously, will be implemented to encourage Chawang to forage more actively.

Such enrichment features seek to keep Chawang in better health, and to allow visitors to view Chawang up-close and in action.

Additionally, a look-out deck will be available for visitors to observe Chawang at close range.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

Marine coastal habitat at Singapore Zoo

Aside from the new features at Night Safari, visitors can also look forward to new, exciting experiences over at Singapore Zoo.

Under the park's rejuvenation masterplan, a new marine coastal habitat, expected to be completed in 2027, will house Californian sea lions and African penguins.

The existing sea lion and penguin exhibits have been closed since Jul. 15, 2024.

Harbour seals will also be making their first appearance in Singapore at the marine coastal habitat.

The habitat will be the first-ever underwater-viewing habitat in the zoo, integrated with an F&B venue.

With the restaurant situated on the first level, diners can look forward to enjoying an underwater view of the marine mammals while dining.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

The bistro will be located at the upper level, where visitors can have vantage views of the sea lions basking in the habitat.

In the morning, the bistro will also hold Singapore Zoo's signature dining programme, "Breakfast in the Wild", where diners can observe orangutans amidst the trees from an elevated terrace.

Keepers will also be around to answer diners' questions on the orangutans as well as other species.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

Banquet hall at Singapore Zoo

Next to the bistro, a banquet hall twice the size of the zoo's current Forest Lodge event space will be made available to accommodate larger groups.

The banquet hall will have a capacity of 400 seats.

Photo from Mandai Wildlife Group

Spaces outside the hall can also be utilised for a host of curated experiences including animal interactions.

Top photos from Mandai Wildlife Group

Harmful online content most seen on Facebook & Instagram: MDDI survey

The poll found that two-thirds of respondents encountered harmful content on the six designated social media platforms.

July 25, 2024, 06:34 PM

Public assured Income Insurance will offer affordable insurance for lower-income customers after Allianz deal

Income Insurance can tap capital markets after deal.

July 25, 2024, 05:43 PM

New Zealand woman gets 2 months' jail for feeding her overweight 53.7kg dog to death

It's also the owners responsibility to ensure appropriate diet and daily exercise for your pets.

July 25, 2024, 05:18 PM

Photographer takes photos of the moon, tiny Saturn & its rings from Punggol

So cool.

July 25, 2024, 02:47 PM

Shiba Inu dies after eating suspected poison-laced crumb found at Mei Ling St, AVS investigating

The bread crumbs were found next to dead pigeons.

July 25, 2024, 02:44 PM

2 grown men fall butt-first in failed motorbike wheelie trick on S'pore road

Grown-ass men.

July 25, 2024, 02:38 PM

Pet corgi dies after groomers in S’pore shop left it alone, CCTV shows it hanging by the neck

:(

July 25, 2024, 01:54 PM

OneRepublic, Kylie Minogue, BabyMonster & more to perform at F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2024

Some star-studded nights.

July 25, 2024, 01:13 PM

27 Easter eggs, callbacks & references in 'Deadpool & Wolverine' you may have missed

Life is a mystery.

July 25, 2024, 01:08 PM

MinLaw confirms personal data breach involving 128,000 clients of 12 licensed moneylenders

Data was leaked after a third-party IT vendor engaged by 20 licensed moneylenders had its system breached.

July 25, 2024, 12:56 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.