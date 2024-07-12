E-bike rider, 18, arrested after high-speed hit-&-run at Buona Vista junction, 2 pedestrians taken to hospital

UPDATE on Jul. 12 at 5:22pm: The rider has been arrested, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement. The article has been updated accordingly.

A 18-year-old male power-assisted bicycle (PAB) rider was arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt after a hit-and-run accident on Jul. 11 evening.

The man ran a red light and knocked down two female pedestrians at the junction of Commonwealth Avenue and Vista Exchange Green on Jul. 11 evening.

He then fled the scene, and the pedestrians were taken to hospital.

He was subsequently arrested on Jul. 12, said SPF.

Footage of the accident was captured by the dashboard camera of a vehicle that had stopped at the red light.

The footage was subsequently uploaded to SG Road Vigilante's YouTube page.

What happened

In the video, the PAB rider could be seen travelling at an accelerated speed along Commonwealth Avenue even though the lights had turned red.

At the time, at least four pedestrians were crossing the road, including one who appeared to be travelling on a motorised mobility device.

The PAB rider appeared to have tried to take evasive action to avoid hitting the pedestrians, but was not able to do so.

As a result of the collision, the rider and a black box on the back of the PAB were flung onto the road.

The pedestrian's mobility device also landed on its side on the ground.

Passersby offered help

At least six passersby ran over to the scene to help the PAB rider and the affected pedestrians, with one man signalling to vehicles passing by that an accident had taken place.

A person dressed in a black T-shirt could be seen lying on the road.

Another person could be seen checking the PAB at the side of the road.

Pedestrians conveyed to hospital

The Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the hit-and-run accident at about 7:30pm on Jul. 11.

Two female pedestrians, aged 31 and 33, were conveyed conscious to the National University Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top images via SG Road Vigilante/YouTube