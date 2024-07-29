Back

S'pore banks to stop using OTPs for customers using digital tokens within 3 months

A vulnerability.

Belmont Lay | July 29, 2024, 07:14 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Banks in Singapore are doing away with one-time passwords (OTPs) for customers who use digital tokens to log in to their bank accounts.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) announced in a joint release on Jul. 9 that this move is to counter phishing.

Banks involved

Major retail banks in Singapore, including DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and UOB, will phase out the use of OTPs for account login within the next three months.

Since 2023, Citibank has phased out SMS OTPs in place of authentication via digital tokens for its customers who have are signed up for the digital token option.

Customers using physical tokens will not be affected though.

Why OTPs vulnerable

OTPs for unauthorised transactions can be easily hijacked by a scammer.

This can be done by intercepting OTPs via spyware in a phone, or via social engineering tactics, such as asking the victim for it.

This makes OTPs a source of vulnerability during phishing attacks.

With digital tokens, on the other hand, scammers need to be in possession of a user's physical phone to ensure the two-factor authentication goes through.

Authorities here are urging users of physical tokens to switch to digital tokens.

“Customers who have not activated their digital tokens are strongly encouraged to do so, to lower the risk of having their credentials phished,” MAS and ABS said in the joint statement.

Moreover, banking apps are equipped with anti-malware capabilities that can block any access to the app when malware is detected on the device.

History of OTP

The use of OTP was introduced in the 2000s as a multi-factor authentication option to boost online security.

However, scammers can more easily phish for customers’ OTPs via technological developments and more sophisticated social engineering tactics, MAS and ABS noted.

Scammers have relied on fake bank websites that closely resemble the real ones to phish for credentials.

“This latest measure will strengthen the authentication process, making it harder for scammers to fraudulently access a customer’s account and funds without the customer’s explicit authorisation using his mobile device,” the statement said.

Top photo via Unsplash

Here are the type of mooncakes you can buy based on your family's S'porean traits

Plenty of options for you to choose from.

July 29, 2024, 06:45 PM

S'pore at risk of tsunami caused by undersea volcanic eruption: NTU study

Three undersea volcanoes identified that could pose such a risk to Singapore.

July 29, 2024, 06:37 PM

Paris Olympics organisers apologise over 'Last Supper parody' with drag queens

The Catholic Church in France called it "a mockery of Christianity".

July 29, 2024, 06:31 PM

2 people climb out out of 5th floor window onto ledge due to Geylang apartment fire

A piece of false ceiling landed on the firefighter's neck and shoulder during the firefighting operation.

July 29, 2024, 06:02 PM

Drink bought in S'pore contains 'semen coicis' as ingredient. It's not what you think.

👀

July 29, 2024, 05:31 PM

Woman, 46, claims group of 5 PMA riders beat her up for shouting at them to slow down along Sembawang PCN

Four people are assisting with police investigations.

July 29, 2024, 05:27 PM

S'pore taxi driver's handwritten sign says 'I can't afford the S$150 fine', tells riders to fasten seatbelts

"Understand my situation,” the driver wrote in all caps. “Put seatbelt on or I cancel trip.”

July 29, 2024, 04:40 PM

HDB resale prices rose by 2.3% in 2nd quarter of 2024, buyers urged to exercise prudence

This marks the highest rate of increase since the 4th quarter of 2022.

July 29, 2024, 04:26 PM

Bus crashes into car at Orchard Road after car allegedly makes sudden lane change

A person was assessed for minor injuries and declined to be sent to the hospital.

July 29, 2024, 03:45 PM

Shuttler success & fencing heartbreak: S'pore athletes round-up from Jul. 27-29 at the Paris Olympics

Proud of them all.

July 29, 2024, 02:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.