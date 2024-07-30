3 men arrested after causing ruckus at Orchard Plaza porridge shop with bleach, frying pan & knife

A trio of men was arrested after causing a ruckus at a porridge shop in Orchard Plaza on the morning of Jul. 27 while armed with bleach, a frying pan and a knife.

The men, who appeared to be Caucasians, were reportedly looking for a staff there who had injured them.

They were arrested after a stall representative notified the police.

Demanded to see porridge shop staff who 'injured' them

The incident happened at the Tai Heng Teochew Porridge shop at Level 1 of Orchard Plaza on Jul. 27, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

A stall representative surnamed Hong (transliteration) told Shin Min that the three men came to the stall to make a ruckus after she started work at at around 8am.

"They started asking to see one of our staff on the morning shift. They kept saying our staff had injured them, and demanded compensation for the medical bills," Hong said.

Hong said she heard from a colleague that two of the men had come by the stall earlier at around 6am, and harassed two female customers.

The person in charge of the shift had asked them to leave.

The men were also yelled at by a friend of one of the harassed customers.

"When they were forced to leave, they kept spewing vulgarities like they were drunk, although they were actually sober. We just wanted to avoid any sort of trouble. Who knew that they would return at 8 plus with weapons?" Hong said.

Armed with 'weapons'

Hong disclosed that one of the three men was holding a frying pan and bottle of bleach, and had a knife in his back pocket.

Worried for the safety of those present, Hong called the police.

The men were also seen in a video walking through the staff-only area at the stall, and asking about the whereabouts of one of their staff, Shin Min reported.

At one point, the knife fell out of the man's pants pocket.

The three men were subsequently arrested by police officers.

No injuries were reported.

Hong shared that the stall had just celebrated its opening about a week prior to the incident.

3 men arrested over possession of weapon: Police

Police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a case of alleged dispute at 150 Orchard Road at about 8:55am.

The address is that of Orchard Plaza.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested for consorting with him while he possessed an offensive weapon.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News