Back

3 men arrested after causing ruckus at Orchard Plaza porridge shop with bleach, frying pan & knife

Dangerous.

Daniel Seow | July 30, 2024, 04:31 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A trio of men was arrested after causing a ruckus at a porridge shop in Orchard Plaza on the morning of Jul. 27 while armed with bleach, a frying pan and a knife.

The men, who appeared to be Caucasians, were reportedly looking for a staff there who had injured them.

They were arrested after a stall representative notified the police.

Demanded to see porridge shop staff who 'injured' them

The incident happened at the Tai Heng Teochew Porridge shop at Level 1 of Orchard Plaza on Jul. 27, Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min) reported.

A stall representative surnamed Hong (transliteration) told Shin Min that the three men came to the stall to make a ruckus after she started work at at around 8am.

"They started asking to see one of our staff on the morning shift. They kept saying our staff had injured them, and demanded compensation for the medical bills," Hong said.

Hong said she heard from a colleague that two of the men had come by the stall earlier at around 6am, and harassed two female customers.

The person in charge of the shift had asked them to leave.

The men were also yelled at by a friend of one of the harassed customers.

"When they were forced to leave, they kept spewing vulgarities like they were drunk, although they were actually sober. We just wanted to avoid any sort of trouble. Who knew that they would return at 8 plus with weapons?" Hong said.

Armed with 'weapons'

Hong disclosed that one of the three men was holding a frying pan and bottle of bleach, and had a knife in his back pocket.

Worried for the safety of those present, Hong called the police.

The men were also seen in a video walking through the staff-only area at the stall, and asking about the whereabouts of one of their staff, Shin Min reported.

At one point, the knife fell out of the man's pants pocket.

The three men were subsequently arrested by police officers.

No injuries were reported.

Hong shared that the stall had just celebrated its opening about a week prior to the incident.

3 men arrested over possession of weapon: Police

Police confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to a case of alleged dispute at 150 Orchard Road at about 8:55am.

The address is that of Orchard Plaza.

A 25-year-old man was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Two men, aged 18 and 21, were arrested for consorting with him while he possessed an offensive weapon.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News

Bus driver & passenger in wheelchair get into shouting match at Gambas Ave, bus unable to move off

No chill.

July 30, 2024, 04:19 PM

JB man sacrifices family time to work in S'pore, now earns S$2,000 a month & owns 3 M'sia properties

Hard work and sacrifice.

July 30, 2024, 04:12 PM

28 animals found stuck in glue traps in June 2024, including civet & kingfishers: Acres

This is in spite of the revised glue trap guidelines announced in May 2024.

July 30, 2024, 04:03 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting S'pore as part of Asia trip

The US's top diplomat visiting Southeast Asia.

July 30, 2024, 03:39 PM

Should you travel with your partner to find out if they are ‘the one’? S’pore couples weigh in.

They also shared tips for other couples.

July 30, 2024, 02:00 PM

Motorcycle catches fire near Woodlands Checkpoint at night

No casualties were reported.

July 30, 2024, 01:29 PM

800 offenders made to do Corrective Work in 2023, people spotted in Chinatown picking up litter

Don't litter.

July 30, 2024, 12:46 PM

Lim Tean's post about 'non-S'porean' girl on National Day poster elicits negative comments

"We are a vibrant, cosmopolitan nation that welcomes friends from all over the world," MP Alvin Tan said in response.

July 30, 2024, 12:06 PM

Commuters at Dhoby Ghaut MRT to go through metal detectors, have belongings X-rayed on Aug. 6 for security exercise

From 10am to 4pm.

July 30, 2024, 11:17 AM

2 children dead, 11 injured in UK knife attack at yoga & dance class for kids

The incident has been described as a "ferocious" knife attack.

July 30, 2024, 10:39 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.