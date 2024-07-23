Back

Orange Land Rover Evoque seen in hit-&-run chain collision video spotted in other clips behaving erratically

It was apparently seen driving against the flow of traffic in one video.

July 23, 2024, 12:19 PM

An orange Land Rover Evoque was seen in a hit-and-run incident after it rear-ended a taxi, caused a chain collision, and allegedly fled the scene at Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 on Jul. 20.

Footage of the car hitting the taxi and driving away was posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

Eagle-eyed online users soon noticed that the car featured in the video is likely the same one seen in previous videos behaving erratically in May 2024.

First video

In the latest clip on Jul. 20, the Land Rover could be seen changing lanes before hitting the taxi in front of it.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

It rear-ended the taxi, causing it to collide with a lorry, which also hit another car in front.

In response to Mothership's queries, the police said they were alerted to a hit-and-run accident involving two cars, a taxi and a lorry along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 towards Boundary Road on Jul. 20 at about 7:25pm.

A 60-year-old male car driver and three passengers aged between 21 and 67, were conveyed conscious to the hospital, they added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Second video

In another video, the same car was seen failing to conform to the red light signal on May 31, 2024 along Still Road.

The car was on the leftmost lane and was seen driving across multiple lanes and running the red light to turn right.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

Third video

The car was captured on another vehicle's dashcam when it hit the latter on May 16 at New Bridge Road.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

Fourth video

On May 27, an orange Land Rover was seen in another video driving against the flow of traffic at Republic Avenue towards Beach Road.

Gif via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

The licence plate of the orange-coloured vehicle could not be seen clearly in the clip though.

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook

