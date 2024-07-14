Pop rock band OneRepublic has song titled 'S'pore' on new album

Pop rock band OneRepublic recently released their sixth studio album "Artificial Paradise".

Scroll through the album and what might come as a surprise to you, is that the eighth track on the album is titled "Singapore".

However, the song is just an instrumental piece that lasts three minutes and 29 seconds.

The band has also previously featured Singapore in their music video for "Runaway", where part of the video showed them performing on the SkyPark Observation Deck of Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

They last performed in Singapore on Feb. 28, 2023.

Top images via OneRepublic's Instagram & Spotify