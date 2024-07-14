Back

Pop rock band OneRepublic has song titled 'S'pore' on new album

My country!!!!

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 14, 2024, 10:53 AM

Events

Telegram

WhatsappPop rock band OneRepublic recently released their sixth studio album "Artificial Paradise".

Scroll through the album and what might come as a surprise to you, is that the eighth track on the album is titled "Singapore".

Image via Spotify.

However, the song is just an instrumental piece that lasts three minutes and 29 seconds.

Image via Spotify.

The band has also previously featured Singapore in their music video for "Runaway", where part of the video showed them performing on the SkyPark Observation Deck of Marina Bay Sands Hotel.

Screenshot via RUNAWAY music video on YouTube.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by onerepublic (@onerepublic)

They last performed in Singapore on Feb. 28, 2023.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images via OneRepublic's Instagram & Spotify

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.