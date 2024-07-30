M'sia badminton duo ends China's winning streak, shocks Paris Olympics

Malaysia's national badminton stars Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei have beaten China players Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping on Jul. 29, ending China's badminton winning streak at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

According to Reuters, Chen and Toh won 21-17 15-21 16-21 against Feng and Huang in the mixed doubles match.

"They played a good game and pushed us to the maximum": Toh

The China pair was defeated by Chen, 26, and Toh, 23, in the opening session of group play, halting the country's badminton winning streak.

China has won 47 medals in Olympics badminton, more than twice the combined tally of Indonesia and South Korea who are the second- and third-most successful teams respectively.

Chen and Toh have been named the Group D champions from the win in the 70-minute match played at the Porte de La Chapelle, securing a theoretically easier path in the quarter-finals, reported Malay Mail.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Chen and Toh are now preparing to face off against South Korea's Kim Won Ho and Jeong Na Eun on Jul. 31.

"Not too upset": Huang

Huang, who previously played in Tokyo and is the current Olympics mixed doubles champion, told Reuters that she was "not too upset" at the loss as the team were still qualified at the group stage.

China has now lost twice in three days in 18 group stage badminton matches.

Its players played successfully for four days in a row in Tokyo before finally losing in a match.

Shortly after, Zheng Si Wei and Huang Won Ho, its second mixed doubles team, won 21-13 21-14 against Kim and Jeong.

However, their men's doubles team Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi were defeated by world number two pairing Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup of Denmark by 21-15 21-13 in the second session.

