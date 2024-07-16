Oil spill almost gone, volunteers to help clear tar balls from Siloso Beach & East Coast Park: Grace Fu

On Jul. 2, Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in Parliament that more than 1,500 individuals had signed up to help with Pasir Panjang oil spill management efforts.

However, volunteers were not deployed to help clean up beaches.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu explained that volunteers were not directly involved "due to the complexity of the tasks and for their own personal safety".

However, Fu said authorities were considering mobilising volunteers for the final phase of clean-up if it was assessed safe to do so.

On Jul. 16, Fu posted on Facebook calling for volunteers who had registered to help clean up Siloso Beach and East Coast Park.

Remove tar balls

Fu stated that the oil spill is almost gone, and that the clean-up of oil off rock bunds is progressing faster than expected.

Volunteers are now needed to help the cleaning staff comb the beaches and remove tar balls.

Fu explained that tar balls are remnant oil deposits that have hardened and mixed with the sand.

The balls can range from the size of pebbles to a fist.

She added that picking up the tar balls is labour-intensive as they are scattered across the affected beaches. Hence, it was time to call on volunteers.

After ensuring the beaches are cleaned sufficiently, volunteers will be deployed to "literally sieve through our affected beaches", Fu said.

"The sooner we can clear these tar balls, the sooner we can enjoy our beautiful beaches. Personally, I am quite excited to do this because I have always liked to play with sand," said Fu.

Top photo via Grace Fu/Facebook & Andrew Koay