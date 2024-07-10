Pasir Panjang oil spill: Booms removed from West Coast Park & Labrador Nature Reserve

As Singapore's cleanup efforts for the Pasir Panjang oil spill progress, booms to minimise the impact on ecosystems at West Coast Park and Labrador Nature Reserve have been removed.

This was indicated in an update by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Facebook and Instagram on Jul. 9.

Lee said that oil-absorbent booms at West Coast Park and containment booms at Labrador Nature Reserve’s Rocky Shore have been removed following consultation with the oil spill consultants.

However, booms will continue to be deployed at Berlayer Creek as a protective measure, as cleaning works are still ongoing nearby, Lee added.

Booms also removed from northeast Singapore

This follows the removal of booms initially deployed in northeast Singapore to protect biodiversity-sensitive areas such as Pasir Ris Park, Coney Island Park, and Chek Jawa Wetlands at Pulau Ubin.

Lee said in a Jul. 6 update that those booms had been removed as the areas appear largely unaffected.

“Booms are subject to current and tidal forces, so if they are left for too long, they may get damaged or float into these sensitive sites and cause adverse impact,” Lee explained in his post.

Containment booms support the containment of accumulated oil and facilitate the clean-up operation of the beaches and shorelines.

Oil-absorbent booms are typically deployed to protect ecosystems such as mangroves and fish farms.

A total of 3,400 metres of booms have been deployed since the incident on Jun. 14.

Top image from Desmond Lee / Facebook