NTUC to be designated as a Politically Significant Person under FICA by MHA

The Registrar of Foreign and Political Disclosures intends to designate the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) as a Politically Significant Person under the Foreign Interference (Countermeasures) Act 2021 (FICA).

In the interest of public to designate NTUC because of close proximity to the PAP

According to a press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Registrar served a Notice of Intended Designation to NTUC on Jul. 11, 2024.

The Registrar had assessed that is in the public interest for countermeasures under FICA to be applied to NTUC given the union's "close nexus and symbiotic relationship" with the People's Action Party (PAP).

As a designated Politically Significant Person, NTUC will be required to make annual disclosures to the Registrar on political donations of S$10,000 or more that it has received or accepted, and foreign affiliations.

Such transparency requirements will mitigate NTUC’s risk of being a target of foreign interference, MHA added.

Designation of NTUC will not lead to prohibition on its activities

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Manpower said the ministry notes that the designation of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) as a Politically Significant Person does not result in any prohibition on NTUC’s ongoing activities.

"MOM will continue to work with NTUC as a key tripartite partner. NTUC’s activities have been in compliance with the Trade Unions Act," the spokesperson added.

NTUC to review MHA's requirements to designate it

Meanwhile, NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng acknowledged receipt of the notice and said that the union will review MHA's requirements for the designation process.

Ng added:

"We are aligned with national safeguards to prevent foreign interference, and we will continue to ensure that our operations remain free from foreign influence."

He said:

"(We) would like to assure our members, partners, and stakeholders that NTUC's core work to better workers' lives and livelihoods will continue unabated."

Top photo via NTUC Facebook