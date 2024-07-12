National Day heartland celebrations in 5 locations on Aug. 10, with fireworks & vehicle displays

National Day 2024 (NDP 2024) celebrations will extend to five heartland locations on Aug. 10.

In a news release on Jul. 11, the People's Association (PA) said that the festivities will be held from 4pm to 9pm at Bishan, Punggol, Yishun, Paya Lebar, and Buona Vista.

Visitors can expect a variety of booths and activities, as well as fireworks and static displays of vehicles from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Numerous activities and unique themes

PA is organising the heartland celebrations in partnership with the National Day Parade (NDP) 2024 Executive Committee.

The PA hopes to foster a sense of "togetherness among neighbours" and "national pride" by bringing the National Day celebrations to closer to residents, said Pow Choon Ghee, PA Group Director (Grassroots).

Visitors can look forward to family-friendly activities, exhibits, performances, and fireworks displays.

The celebrations will be held at the following locations, each with its own unique theme:

Bishan: “Unity in Diversity” at the open field opposite Bishan Circle Line MRT Station (Central district)

“Unity in Diversity” at the open field opposite Bishan Circle Line MRT Station (Central district) Punggol: “One HOME” at the Punggol open field next to Waterway Point (North East district)

“One HOME” at the Punggol open field next to Waterway Point (North East district) Yishun: “Moving Forward, Cherishing our Past” at the open field next to FutsalArena @ Yishun (North West district)

“Moving Forward, Cherishing our Past” at the open field next to FutsalArena @ Yishun (North West district) Paya Lebar: “Lights Up, Power Up” at the open field next to Paya Lebar Quarter 1 (South East district)

“Lights Up, Power Up” at the open field next to Paya Lebar Quarter 1 (South East district) Buona Vista: “Hearts ToGather” at the open field next to Buona Vista MRT Station (South West district)

Ticketing

Those interested can collect tickets for their district at the nearest Community Clubs (CCs) from Jul. 12.

Tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each person can only collect a maximum of two tickets.

Ticketholders are entitled to access the respective celebration site in their district and a complimentary NDP pack.

More information, including the list of each district's CCs for ticket collection, can be found on the NDP website.

Top photo via NDPeeps/Facebook