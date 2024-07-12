Back

National Day heartland celebrations in 5 locations on Aug. 10, with fireworks & vehicle displays

They will take place at Bishan, Punggol, Yishun, Paya Lebar, and Buona Vista.

Seri Mazliana | July 12, 2024, 07:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

National Day 2024 (NDP 2024) celebrations will extend to five heartland locations on Aug. 10.

In a news release on Jul. 11, the People's Association (PA) said that the festivities will be held from 4pm to 9pm at Bishan, Punggol, Yishun, Paya Lebar, and Buona Vista.

Visitors can expect a variety of booths and activities, as well as fireworks and static displays of vehicles from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Numerous activities and unique themes

PA is organising the heartland celebrations in partnership with the National Day Parade (NDP) 2024 Executive Committee.

The PA hopes to foster a sense of "togetherness among neighbours" and "national pride" by bringing the National Day celebrations to closer to residents, said Pow Choon Ghee, PA Group Director (Grassroots).

Visitors can look forward to family-friendly activities, exhibits, performances, and fireworks displays.

The celebrations will be held at the following locations, each with its own unique theme:

  • Bishan: “Unity in Diversity” at the open field opposite Bishan Circle Line MRT Station (Central district)

  • Punggol: “One HOME” at the Punggol open field next to Waterway Point (North East district)

  • Yishun: “Moving Forward, Cherishing our Past” at the open field next to FutsalArena @ Yishun (North West district)

  • Paya Lebar: “Lights Up, Power Up” at the open field next to Paya Lebar Quarter 1 (South East district)

  • Buona Vista: “Hearts ToGather” at the open field next to Buona Vista MRT Station (South West district)

Ticketing

Those interested can collect tickets for their district at the nearest Community Clubs (CCs) from Jul. 12.

Tickets will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each person can only collect a maximum of two tickets.

Ticketholders are entitled to access the respective celebration site in their district and a complimentary NDP pack.

More information, including the list of each district's CCs for ticket collection, can be found on the NDP website.

Top photo via NDPeeps/Facebook

1 sent to hospital after car accident at Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth

The person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

July 13, 2024, 10:13 AM

Crashed car spotted in Suntec City's Fountain of Wealth, driver helped from wreck by passers-by

The barricade around the fountain appeared to be broken.

July 13, 2024, 01:41 AM

S'porean man, 61, jailed for fatal hit-&-run in Pasir Ris, knocked down woman, 68, & dragged her across road

The woman died after she was hit, dragged along the road and rolled over by the vehicle.

July 12, 2024, 08:11 PM

China's 1st panda college in Sichuan to start enrolling students

Sign me up.

July 12, 2024, 06:19 PM

E-bike rider, 18, arrested after high-speed hit-&-run at Buona Vista junction, 2 pedestrians taken to hospital

The pedestrians, aged 31 and 33, were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

July 12, 2024, 05:22 PM

Korean celeb chefs Lee Wonil & Hong Seokcheon to open pop-up eatery at Tanglin Mall from Jul. 20

Oppa cooking for you.

July 12, 2024, 05:00 PM

Male sambar deer gets hit by taxi & dies at Mandai Road

Poor thing :(

July 12, 2024, 04:53 PM

Man, 20, who caused 2 girls to undergo abortions at 13 & 15, gets 9 years' & 10 months' jail

His initial sentence of 6 months' reformative training was overturned after the prosecution appealed to the High Court.

July 12, 2024, 04:17 PM

M'sia man claims friend who offered free trip to Bangkok betrayed him to human traffickers in Myanmar

The friend invited him to a vacation in Thailand and said he would cover all expenses.

July 12, 2024, 04:01 PM

Driver could not have noticed girl, 4, running across road: Coroner's inquiry into fatal River Valley accident

The girl was only 1m tall.

July 12, 2024, 02:37 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.