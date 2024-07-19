Back

S'pore navy ship & air force helicopter rescuing crew of 2 ships that caught fire near Pedra Branca

MPA said it has requested passing vessels to assist in the search and rescue of the crew.

Matthias Ang | July 19, 2024, 11:44 AM

On Jul. 19, 2024 at about 6:15am, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was alerted to a fire onboard a Singapore-flagged tanker, the Hafnia Nile, and a São Tomé and Príncipe-flagged tanker, the Ceres I.

The incident occurred about 55km northeast of Pedra Branca, within Singapore’s Maritime Search and Rescue Region.

The RSS Supreme, a Republic of Singapore Navy ship in the vicinity of the incident, is providing assistance.

In an Instagram post, the navy said it had rescued the crew and is providing medical assistance.

A Republic of Singapore Air Force helicopter has also been dispatched and is assisting with evacuating the crew.

MPA did not mention the cause of the fire.

