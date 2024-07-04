Back

S'porean actor-singer Nat Ho produces debut song for Mexican boy band

Multi-talented king.

Lee Wei Lin | Yeo Gi-Anne | July 04, 2024, 03:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Singaporean actor-singer Nat Ho, who dropped a new single earlier this year, has one more feather in his cap.

The 39-year-old produced the debut song for Mexican boy band, By The Way, which was released on Jul. 4.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BY THE WAY (@btwverse)

Speaking to Mothership, he reveals that his landlord in Los Angeles reached out to him asking if he could produce music that had the same feel-good vibe as superstars BTS.

He let on:

"I kind of feel like this is full circle, because this song came about because of my [Los Angeles] landlord [was] the one that passed me this job."

While his former landlord had an existing team of people working with him, they "had their trouble grasping" the particular concept — "Mexican BTS" that the quintet was going for.

He then turned to Ho for his expertise, and with this directive in mind, Ho produced a track and sent it over to them.

The team liked it enough for it to become By The Way's debut single.

In an Instagram post, Ho shared his excitement about the song's release, along with a sweet video of the boys thanking him for working on the track.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nat Ho | 鶴天賜｜내트 (@iamnatho)

In the meantime, he hinted that he is "still working on other things for other people". We can't wait to find out more.

@mothership.nova congrats to @Nat Ho & @BY THE WAY 🥳✨ #tiktoksg #natho #鶴天賜 #btw #btwverse #mediacorp #whattowatch #lambo #whattoplay #sgnews #SGTravel ♬ Sticky - KISS OF LIFE

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Nat Ho's Instagram

Owner of 'polite' car told to remove decals by S'pore police, given stern warning

Hope he complied politely.

July 04, 2024, 11:24 PM

Man, 30, allegedly steals gemstone & luxury watch worth S$6.2 million in Cairnhill, gets arrested

He will be charged on Jul. 5.

July 04, 2024, 11:20 PM

Banner asks passersby to choose a window & 'keep staring' into nearby flats at Pinnacle@Duxton

The banner prompted mixed reactions on- and offline.

July 04, 2024, 07:21 PM

Hawksbill turtle nest found at East Coast Park 9 days after oil spill

The nest is being monitored.

July 04, 2024, 06:32 PM

Kenneth Jeyaretnam slapped with 8th POFMA order, under police investigation

He alleged that the government maintains a large land bank of heritage properties in order to keep land prices "as high as possible".

July 04, 2024, 06:25 PM

HSA seizes 350,000 e-vapes & components in Woodlands & Guillemard worth over S$6 million

Two men and two women aged between 34 and 52 years old are assisting with investigations.

July 04, 2024, 06:25 PM

Wales govt to pass law banning politicians from lying in politics

First country to make political lying illegal.

July 04, 2024, 06:10 PM

Google's greenhouse gas emissions rise by nearly 50% in 5 years due to AI energy demand

AI is becoming more powerful — but at what cost?

July 04, 2024, 06:04 PM

Here’s how this Linguistics major-turned-ICA officer helped make QR code immigration clearance a reality

Simple idea, big impact.

July 04, 2024, 05:58 PM

Hairdresser, 38, will be 1st Japanese national caned in S'pore for rape, sexual assault

He also took videos and sent them to a friend.

July 04, 2024, 05:40 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.