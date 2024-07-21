Back

MyRepublic network outage affects over 45,000 users

The outage appears to have started at about 3am.

Matthias Ang | July 21, 2024, 06:41 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Internet service provider MyRepublic was hit by a network outage on Jul. 21.

According to website Downdetector.sg, reports of the outage first emerged at about 3am, with 961 reports submitted.

Source: Screenshot via Downdetector.sg

As of 4pm in the afternoon, reports were still being made.

Many users also took to MyRepublic's Facebook page to complain about being unable to access the internet and the length of the outage.

MyRepublic: Issue caused by upstream service provider

A total of 45,637 users were affected by the outage, according to The Straits Times.

MyRepublic’s consumer vice-president Terry Williams was quoted as saying that the outage was caused by "an upstream equipment provider that was not supposed to be service impacting", and that it had occurred during maintenance which was part of network upgrading works.

Williams also said that while the fix is "instantaneous", some users need to restart their optical network terminals (ONTs) or modems to restore connections, and that those who have done so are now back online.

As for whether such disruptions take place often and whether a similar issue has happened, Williams replied, "No, not in recent years."

Top screenshot via Downdetector

