Man, 49, arrested for alleged involvement in murder of man, 35, at Yishun Ring Road

The police have arrested a 49-year-old man for his alleged involvement in the murder of a 35-year-old man.

This was following a "fatal incident" at 803 Yishun Ring Road on Saturday morning (Jul. 27).

The police said in a press release that they were alerted to a call for assistance at around 8:35am.

Upon arrival, officers found the 35-year-old man lying motionless and he was pronounced dead by paramedics at scene.

The 49-year-old man was arrested at scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other.

The man will be charged in court on Jul. 28 with murder under Section 302(1) of the Penal Code 1871.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Background

On Jul. 27, multiple local media sources reported seeing police vehicles in the area, including a Criminal Investigation Department van.

A covered body was seen lying near the lift landing on the 10th floor, according to The Straits Times (ST). A pool of blood was also observed.

Blood was also seen on the floor, parapet and walls of a unit.

According to ST, police officers were seen rummaging through a bin on the first floor.

A resident that spoke to 8 World said that they heard a young man shouting in the morning. It is understood that a quarrel took place between two men, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Top photo from Google Maps, Shin Min Daily News Facebook