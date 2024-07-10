M'sia dealers recruit runners through Facebook to bring erectile dysfunction drug-laced candies into S'pore

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) is investigating a case where runners are being recruited openly via Facebook to bring two banned aphrodisiacs into Singapore under the guise of "health products" and "candies".

The post

One such post was shared in the "SG-JB Checkpoint" Facebook group, according to Shin Min Daily News (Shin Min).

The user wrote that he was looking for a rider who would enter Singapore from Malaysia on a daily basis to help bring in some "health products".

Riders would be paid S$30 to S$40 per trip, the post indicated.

The post has since been taken down as of Jul. 10.

The "job"

When a Shin Min reporter contacted the poster about the job, the person explained that he was looking for a replacement for a Malaysian "friend" who used to help him bring "healthcare supplements" to Singapore but had since resigned.

The poster claimed the "health products" were "ginseng candies" produced in Malaysia.

"Someone will deliver the candy to you via express delivery. You need to discard the box and store the candy in a bag. Bring some into Singapore every day until you run out," the poster said.

He then sent over pictures of the two products in question.

These matched the appearance of "Candy B+ Complex" and "Hamer Candy," both of which contain erectile dysfunction medicine banned in Singapore.

Not advisable to bring in by bus

When asked why one needed to take a motorcycle and only bring in a small amount each day, the poster replied that as the products contain ginseng, one would be "taxed if they brought in too much".

The poster added that it is not advisable to bring it in by bus as everyone who enters Singapore that way will be checked.

"So it's best to ride a motorcycle or take a private car," he said.

Aphrodisiacs banned in Singapore

In 2017, 'Candy B+ Complex' was tested by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to contain tadalafil, a banned erectile dysfunction medicine which can increase the risk of stroke and heart attack.

A 2020 HSA advisory also states that "Hamer Candy" was found to contain nortadalafil, a potent substance similar to tadalafil.

Adverse effects of using nortadalafil include low blood pressure, strokes and heart attacks.

The sale of both substances is illegal in Singapore.

"No one dies eating them": Poster

When the Shin Min reporter confronted the poster about the products' ban in Singapore, he initially maintained that they were "health products" and "no one dies eating them".

He also claimed his friend "did not face any issues" bringing them in for two years.

"Besides, it's not like [the authorities] can keep an eye on you every day and bring you to a room [to interrogate you]," the poster added.

However, after realising he was speaking to a reporter, the person took down the Facebook post and also blocked the reporter on WeChat.

We are investigating the matter: SFA

In response to Mothership's enquiries, a Singapore Food Agency (SFA) spokesperson confirmed that the agency is investigating the matter.

The spokesperson highlighted that under Singapore's food laws, the sale of unsafe food is not permitted.

Anyone found guilty of doing so can be fined up to S$5,000.

Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$10,000, be jailed up to 3 months, or both.

"SFA will not hesitate to take stern enforcement actions against anyone who sells and supplies unsafe food products that are adulterated with banned substances or potent ingredients," the spokesperson added.

Consumers advised to exercise caution

SFA also advised consumers to exercise caution and discretion when buying from food businesses that are not licensed by SFA.

"Consumers should be mindful of the risks associated with consuming food bought online and are advised to seek more information before making any purchase," the spokesperson added.

Top image from Shin Min Daily News