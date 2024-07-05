Back

Motorcyclist, 20, refuses to stop despite police signal, arrested after wrestling with officer in Bukit Panjang

He was arrested for dangerous driving, other traffic-related offences, and suspected drug-related offences.

July 05, 2024, 01:20 PM

A 20-year-old male motorcyclist was travelling along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Bukit Panjang Road exit at around 3:45pm on Jul. 4 when a traffic police officer signalled for him to stop to conduct a routine check.

However, the motorcyclist refused to comply with the officer's instructions and sped off, the Singapore Police Force told Mothership.

After the motorcyclist "self-skidded" at the junction of Petir Road and Gangsa Road, he was seen resisting arrest by wrestling with a traffic police officer.

Physical struggle caught on camera

The scene of the motorcyclist's physical struggle with the traffic police officer was caught on camera by an onlooker who subsequently uploaded it to TikTok.

According to the 28-second video, the motorcyclist, who was wearing a black shirt and carrying a shoulder bag, was wrestling with a traffic police officer along a pedestrian walkway while a few onlookers, including children, watched their struggle unfold.

@_xredsicezx_ #tp #lta #civilian #sgtiktok #fyp #viral #sg #gm #bukitpanjang #wrestling ♬ Let's Go - JAXSON GAMBLE

Just as another auxiliary police officer ran towards the scene to assist the traffic police officer, the motorcyclist stopped resisting and sat down on the ground.

The two officers subsequently subdued the motorcyclist.

In a video sent by a Mothership reader, which was said to be circulating on WhatsApp, the motorcyclist could be seen handcuffed while surrounded by at least six police officers.

Video via Mothership reader

Motorcyclist conveyed to hospital

In another TikTok video which documented the aftermath of the motorcyclist's arrest, the motorcyclist could be seen being sent off in an ambulance.

@naswhere idk what happen don't ask me #fypsg ♬ PAK MAEL - 𝐖𝐡𝐨'𝐬, 𝐂𝐲𝐤𝐢?!

At least four police vehicles were parked behind the ambulance, according to a photo shared on Telegram group chat SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News.

Photo via SGRoad Blocks/Traffic News/Telegram

Statement from police

The police confirmed with Mothership that the motorcyclist was arrested for dangerous driving, other traffic-related offences, and suspected drug-related offences.

He was conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The motorcyclist's suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

Investigations are ongoing.

Top images via _xredsicezx_/TikTok

