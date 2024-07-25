Back

2 grown men fall butt-first in failed motorbike wheelie trick on S'pore road

Grown-ass men.

Julia Yee | July 25, 2024, 02:38 PM

While riding along a road in Singapore, two grown men sharing a motorcycle tried to show off a trick on the bike.

They ended up falling rear-first onto the cold hard ground.

Image via @sgfollowsall/Instagram

In a video uploaded onto Instagram, the pair were seen perched on a motorcycle that had stopped at a traffic light.

The video looked to be spontaneously shot from the phone of another motorcyclist riding alongside them.

Their location was not stated, but the surroundings showed that they were passing by a HDB estate at night.

There was an attempt

Grinning at their riding companions, the two riders psyched themselves up for the trick.

They looked to have been attempting a wheelie trick, which involves pushing down on the pedal sharply and leaning back like so:

Gif via ViralHog

Unfortunately, reality ended up like this:

Gif via @sgfollowsall/Instagram

The last we see of the pair is them with their butts planted on the tarmac, the driver still clinging to the handlebars.

Image via @sgfollowsall/Instagram

Fail

The video of the failed attempt elicited many comments which read along the lines of: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHA".

Comment on Instagram

On a more serious note, others cautioned the motorcyclist against pulling such stunts, saying that they were putting themselves (and their bike's storage box) in danger.

Image via @sgfollowsall/Instagram

While the law does not explicitly say we can't do wheelies in Singapore, it does deem "reckless and dangerous driving" a punishable offence.

So maybe leave the wheelies to the pros.

Top images via @sgfollowsall/Instagram

