Food waste social enterprise MoNo Foods relocates to Tekka Place, will stay till end-Feb. 2025

Remember MoNo Foods, the enterprise that rescues short-expiry food products?

After announcing their closure at Yue Hwa Building last month, MoNo recently had their official opening ceremony at a brand new location.

Their new home? The basement space of Tekka Place.

The food waste social enterprise announced that they are here to stay till end-February 2025.

MoNo's new location

MoNo began their operations in Tekka Place in early July 2024.

MoNo moved into the basement of Tekka Place as a pop-up store as they initially only given a month-long lease.

However, MoNo's opening ceremony on Jul. 30 came with the official announcement that the enterprise will remain till next year.

Currently, MoNo occupies four store units in the basement of the mall.

Speaking to Mothership, co-founder Lorraine Koh expressed her gratitude to the management of Tekka Place for letting the enterprise extend their stay.

This was due to the influx of people that MoNo was bringing into the mall, Koh mentioned.

During the opening speech, Leonard Shee, MoNo's co-founder, also expressed his appreciation for MoNo's suppliers for enabling the team to continue to "redistribute these food items... [and] give them a second chance."

Nestling in the heart of Little India, MoNo's central location is convenient and accessible.

Koh shared with Mothership that there has been a gradual increase in the number of people dropping by the store since early July, and she is hopeful that there will be more visitors in time to come.

How does it work?

Koh shared that MoNo will retain the fill-a-box system from their operations at Yue Hwa Building as it was well-received by customers.

Need a refresher? Here's how the fill-a-box system works.

Customers are to contribute any amount ranging from S$7 to S$35.

They will then receive an empty box with a size corresponding to the donation amount.

As long as nothing falls out of the box upon shaking it, customers may walk home with as many food items as they can fill their box with.

Self-checkout system

Aside from this concept, MoNo has also implemented a self check-out system upon shifting to their new location.

MoNo's open space is accessible to the public outside of their operating hours from 12pm to 9am.

Customers who are interested to acquire MoNo's food items can do so by filling a box with food items, and making payment to the number provided on their noticeboard via PayNow.

A screenshot of the payment as well as a photo of the box of goods are to be sent to MoNo's Instagram as proof of transaction.

Curious about the selection of food products at MoNo's shelves? The variety is now greater than before.

From cooking condiments to instant noodles and canned foods, MoNo has it all.

A rich plethora of snacks — most of which have at least a month of shelf life left — is also readily available.

Some unique products include baby foods and even vegan alternatives.

Spreading the message

To further push the message of food sustainability, MoNo has a team of dedicated volunteers who embark on food donation drives too.

Koh shared with Mothership that MoNo's surplus stocks are distributed to residents in rental flats on a door-to-door basis.

They are also sometimes distributed to migrant workers.

These groups are educated on the nature of MoNo's food products, as well as their food sustainability mission.

People's Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament (MP) Wan Rizal, who was present at MoNo's opening ceremony, shared, "It is not an easy task to change mindsets... When we talk about zero waste, it really goes back to the start—based on our food and how do we manage it."

Speaking to Mothership, when asked about ways to lift the taboo off consuming short-expiry foods, Wan Rizal shared, "It is natural for people to feel cautious especially when it comes to food... In general this stigma is normal, but that is where education should come in."

MoNo's opening hours

Want to support MoNo's cause?

Here are details of MoNo's new location and opening hours.

Address: Tekka Place, 2 Serangoon Rd, Basement 1, Main Building, Singapore 218227

Nearest MRT stations: Little India, Rochor

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm daily

You may also wish to visit MoNo's pop-up store at City Square Mall from now till Aug. 4, 2024.

Top photo from Yap Yee Hui