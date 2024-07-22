Monkey enters 6th floor Bukit Timah unit, checks coast clear, steals potato chips

A monkey made the trip up six floors of a building in Bukit Timah in search of some grub.

Caught on CCTV stealing someone's snacks, the incident made for an amusing encounter, or — as Bukit Timah residents probably call it — just another Sunday.

Self-invite

In a post on the Facebook Group "Singapore Wildlife Sightings", the animal was seen hopping through the open balcony door of an apartment.

The apartment was located on the sixth floor, near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

On a table in the living room sat an array of potato chip packets.

Eyes on the prize, the monkey climbed across the couch onto the table, where it cast a quick glance around as if making sure no one was around.

It then assessed a packet of potato chips before deeming it worthy and taking its leave with it.

The resident wrote: "Lucky didn't accuse the helper of taking the bag of potato crisps, LOL!" .

Public input

Online commenters advised the resident to keep his windows close, lest he invites more unwanted guests.

Another person jokingly asked for the monkey's contact as he had "a few jobs" lined up for it.

One commenter who lived in the area said he put up extra grills on his windows as he also encountered several "monkey invasions".

"They are very regular visitors in the neighbourhood, stealing fruits and veggies from gardens and food from houses if they can get to it," he said.

Government advice

This is true according to the National Parks Board (NParks), which stated that due to their "innate curiosity", monkeys may visit homes to explore or find food.

NParks advised people in the area to put grills on their windows or close them when they spot monkeys.

They can make their homes "less attractive" by not leaving food in visible places.

Since monkeys have learned to associate plastic bags with food, residents can also use cloth bags for groceries instead.

More monkey business

