Monitor lizards PDA-ing at Bayfront MRT get evicted & run off together

Two monitor lizards were having a bit of a romantic moment at Bayfront MRT station when officers from the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) arrived to break it up.

In a Jul. 5 Facebook post, Acres detailed the third-wheeling rescue.

"When our wildlife rescue officers arrived at Bayfront MRT, we were hesitant to break up the two mating monitor lizards on the walkway," they explained.

However, the glut of curious onlookers eventually prompted the reptiles to end their amorous relations.

They then parted ways and hid behind the mirrors.

To retrieve the lizard, one volunteer carefully manoeuvred it from behind the mirror panels, while another supported it from the outside.

They then placed it into a cage before taking it outside.

In total, the rescue took about 30 minutes, Acres said.

At the end of it however, they managed to safely contain the loving couple and release them nearby together.

"They ran off into the sunset and lived happily ever after (hopefully)," the caption said.

Good luck to the lovebirds (or love-lizards, I guess).

Top image from Acres