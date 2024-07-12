Tampines Metis preschool closure: 11 employees owed salaries, MOM investigating for possible offences

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is investigating Metis Little Campus for possible offences under the Employment Act, the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) and MOM said in a joint statement on Jul. 12, 2024.

Metis Little Campus's Tampines outlet shut down abruptly on Jul. 2, 2024, with just one day's notice for parents and teachers.

Parents were not the only ones affected by the closure. A former staff member of the preschool in Tampines told Mothership that she and some of the staff were owed their salaries.

TADM and MOM confirmed with Mothership that as of Jul. 10, they are assisting 11 former employees on their claims for unpaid salaries.

TADM assisting former employees

TADM will also refer the affected individuals who require employment assistance to NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

TADM said:

“We would like to remind employers to pay salaries and CPF contributions on time to their employees. Any non-payment or late payment is an offence under the Employment Act and CPF Act.”

Employees who require assistance with salary claims should approach TADM at www.tal.sg/tadm/contact-us.

In an earlier statement, the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) said it has barred the preschool's operator from applying for new Early Childhood Development Centre licences and has reached out to all affected parents to assist with alternative preschool placements.

Parents who require further assistance can approach ECDA at [email protected].

Top photo from Metis Preschool Tapestry/Facebook