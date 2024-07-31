Back

MOF's use of 'scary' & 'horrifying' AI-generated images on social media draws flak

One commenter likened the posts to scam ads.

Khine Zin Htet | July 31, 2024, 12:10 PM

Recent social media posts by Singapore's Ministry of Finance (MOF) have drawn flak for utilising AI-generated images in their visuals.

From Jul. 9 to Jul. 11, 2024, MOF shared a series of posts detailing the financial support package for Singaporeans.

However, netizens quickly pointed out issues with the AI-generated images used in the campaign.

AI-generated images

One image intended to depict a "lower-income couple" drew particular ire — the woman’s hand was shown with a translucent sixth finger, and some of her fingertips seemed to blend into the background.

Additionally, the man appeared to have more teeth than usual.

Images look 'scary': Netizens

Critics took to the comments, describing the images as "scary" and "fake," with one user likening them to "scam ads."

Concerns were also raised about the impact of AI on creative job opportunities.

A Reddit thread was also created on the issue, with netizens calling the images "horrifying" and criticising the poorly made images.

MOF's response

In response to media queries by Lianhe Zaobao, an MOF spokesperson explained that the ministry uses various visual elements — photos, graphics, cartoons, and videos, across social media to reach different audiences effectively.

They said that they are pilot-testing the use of AI to explore different visuals besides those produced by designers.

They added that they will indicate the use of artificial intelligence in the published posts and pictures to ensure that the source of the content is transparent.

The spokesperson stated that the ministry will keep exploring various tools and incorporating feedback to enhance its products to better inform Singaporeans about government schemes and services.

