Ang Mo Kio café has mochi pancakes & waffles from S$4.50

Pancakes or waffles?

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 28, 2024, 02:12 PM

Tucked away under an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio is newly opened gelato café, Ki-mochi.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

As the name of the store suggests, it specialises in mochi pancakes and waffles.

The café has a seating capacity of about 15 diners.

Photo by Celeste Ng.

The owner mentioned that it does get crowded later in the evenings.

Here's what's on its menu:

Image via Ki-mochi's Instagram.

When Mothership visited, these were the gelato flavours available.

  • Vanilla

  • Strawberry Milk

  • Osmanthus Oolong

  • Muah Chee

  • Ferrero Rocher

  • Yuzu Sorbet

  • Cookies and Cream

  • Chocolate Brownie

  • Blue Pea Lemongrass

  • Chrysanthemum

  • Earl Grey Lavender

  • Milk and Honey

Prices for gelatos are standardised across all flavours.

You can check its TikTok out for the gelato flavours available for the week.

And here's what we tried:

Signature Mochi Pancake with Double Scoop Gelato (S$12.50)

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Dusted with kinako (soybean) powder, these mochi pancakes were chewy and subtly sweet.

We added earl grey and strawberry milk gelato to our mochi pancakes.

While the strawberry milk flavour was tangy and refreshing, we personally felt that the earl grey flavour was too overpowering.

Mochi Waffle with Double Scoop Gelato (S$14)

Photo by Livia Soh.

The waffle wasn't as stretchy as we expected.

We added blue pea lemongrass and milk and honey gelato to pair with the waffle.

For the blue pea lemongrass, we liked how the two flavour profiles were well-balanced.

As for the milk and honey, the honey taste wasn't as strong as we would have liked it to be, which made it taste more like a vanilla ice cream instead.

Muah Chee Single Scoop (S$4.50)

Photo by Livia Soh.

This muah chee-flavoured gelato tasted just as how one would expect of a muah chee, and even had mochi bits inside.

This was a media preview at Ki-mochi. 

Ki-mochi

Address: 446 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-1661, S560446

Opening hours: 

Sundays to Thursdays: 12pm to 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 1am

Top images by Livia Soh

