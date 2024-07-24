Back

Girl, 6, who went missing in JB, reunites with family, gets restaurant meal

Safe and sound.

Hannah Martens | July 24, 2024, 12:55 PM

The six-year-old girl who went missing in Johor Bahru on Jul. 20 has been reunited with her family.

In a Facebook post on Jul. 23, a family member of the little girl shared a picture of her with her family.

The family member wrote in the caption that the girl is back safe and added that she was "very tired" and would head home to rest.

The post thanked everyone who helped raise awareness about the incident, and that the family appreciates all who had helped.

The family member also clarified that she received permission from the girl's family to post the photo with the girl.

Five people arrested

On Jul. 20, the girl went missing after allegedly becoming separated from her family at a mall in Johor Bahru.

Her parents were booth operators at the Eco Galleria shopping mall's Bon Odori event, a Japanese summer festival.

The child was said to have been playing near the stall before her father noticed she was missing at about 8:30pm.

On Jul. 23, the girl was found safe in Batang Kali, Selangor

She was found at a budget hotel at about 4am on Jul. 23, 390km away from Johor Bahru.

In a press conference, the Johor police chief said a total of five people have been arrested in connection to the case.

The five are Malaysians and have no familial ties with the girl.

The vehicle used in the suspected abduction had also been seized.

The police are investigating the incident as an abduction case and a sexual assault case under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, as the girl was found alone with a suspect without consent.

In addition to investigating the case as an abduction case, the police are also investigating the incident under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which covers the offence of sexual assault on a child.

The suspects' motive is still under investigation as they made no ransom demands.

