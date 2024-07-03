Back

Sri Lanka's popular Ministry of Crab opening at Dempsey, on Jul. 3, 2024

Crab-tivating meal.

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 03, 2024, 12:07 PM

Events

Sri Lanka's celebrity chef Chef Dharshan will be bringing his crab restaurant, Ministry of Crab, to Singapore.

The restaurant will be opened on Jul. 3, 2024, on Dempsey Hill.

The brand prides itself in not using anything frozen, and only using the freshest ingredients for its crabs and other various seafood dishes.

Image via Ministry of Crab.

Besides Singapore, it also has outlets in various parts of the world such as Bangkok, Shanghai, and the Maldives.

Here's the full menu:

Image via Ministry of Crab.

And here's what we tried:

Crab Liver Pâté (S$25++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Considered as Ministry of Crab's "caviar", this dish is only available in limited quantities daily.

Crab Chawanmushi (S$15++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

This starter features delicate Sri Lankan mud crab meat in steamed egg custard with a chilli oil glaze.

Garlic Bread (S$7++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Small Pure Crab (from S$90++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

We opted for the small crab which was about 700 grams.

The dish is also served with warm butter, homemade calamansi ponzu, and chilli vinegar for you to dip the crab meat in.

Tip: You can order male crabs if you prefer more claw meat, or female crabs if you like tender, sweet meat.

Colossal Garlic Chilli Crab (from S$190++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

We chose the colossal crab which weighed about 1.2 kilograms.

This crab was cooked in Italian olive oil and Japanese soy sauce.

You can opt for the non-spicy version and the garlic pepper version, where black peppercorns are used instead of Sri Lankan chilli flakes.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

You can also dip your bread into the savoury olive oil mixture.

Small Garlic Chilli Prawn (from S$25++)

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

We got the small prawns which were roughly 150 grams to 200 grams.

Besides garlic chilli, it also serves pepper, chilli, olive oil and soy style prawns.

Coconut Crème Brûlée

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Baked in a coconut is the classical French dessert, crème brûlée, hence the name of the dish.

You can now make advanced reservations to the restaurant here.

Ministry of Crab has GST and service charge.

Details

Address: Block 06 Dempsey Road, Singapore 249683

Opening date: Jul. 3, 2024

Opening hours: 

Wednesdays to Mondays: 6pm to 11pm

Closed on Tuesdays.

This was a media preview at Ministry of Crab. 

Top images via Fasiha Nazren. 

