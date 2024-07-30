Minion Land at Universal Studios S'pore to open in 2025

Minion Land, a new attraction, will open at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) in 2025.

It will feature multiple rides, including a carousel that is exclusive to USS, besides themed retail and dining experiences.

No official opening date has been set.

Minion Land will have three distinct areas: Gru’s Neighbourhood, Super Silly Fun Land and Minion Marketplace.

Gru’s Neighbourhood shows where Gru lives with his wife Lucy and their adoptive daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes.

It is also where the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem attraction will be.

Gru is the former supervillain in "Despicable Me".

The immersive motion simulator ride takes guests through Gru’s laboratory and transforms them into minions for his latest scheme.

Super Silly Fun Land, which overlooks the USS lagoon, will mark the debut of Buggie Boogie, a Minion dance party-themed carousel.

It will also house the Silly Swirly ride, where visitors can spin through the sky in themed vehicles.

The Super Hungry Food Stand, a restaurant, recreates the waterfront snack stand from "Despicable Me".

Popcorn in flavours inspired by the minions will be available at Pop-A-Nana.

Minion Marketplace houses the candy-themed store Sweet Surrender, which sells themed apparel, plush toys, homeware, confections and more.

Fashion items will be retailed at the Pop Store, while accessories and toys will be sold at the Fun Store.

All photos via Universal Destination & Experiences