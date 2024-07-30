Back

Japanese ramen chain opens 1st S'pore outlet at Raffles City, has matcha & chilli crab ramen

Yeo Gi-Anne | July 30, 2024, 06:42 PM

Japanese ramen chain Mensho Tokyo has opened its first Singapore outlet at Raffles City.

The brand has won numerous ramen awards across the world and its San Francisco outlet has even been featured on the Michelin Guide.

Besides Singapore, it also has stores in Shanghai, Bangkok, and New Delhi.

Located on the third floor of the mall, the restaurant has a zen Japanese interior and seats 90 pax.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Photo by Livia Soh.

Here's what we tried:

Duck Matcha (S$28++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

The matcha flavour wasn't as strong as we had expected.

Chilli Crab Ramen (S$28++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

The ramen wasn't too spicy and the fried crab was crispy and well-seasoned.

Signature Toripaitan (S$28++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

A generous amount of ingredients such as A5 wagyu chashu, duck chashu, and more were added to this light and creamy ramen.

Enoki Chips (S$8.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

This crispy snack is highly addictive.

Aji Fry (S$12.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Kurozu Fried Chicken (S$12.80++)

Photo by Reinald Goh.

Photo by Reinald Goh.

This was a media preview at Mensho Tokyo.

Mensho Tokyo

Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Rd, #03-43, S179103

Opening hours: 11ampm to 10pm, daily

Top images via Reinald Goh. 

