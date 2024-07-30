Japanese ramen chain opens 1st S'pore outlet at Raffles City, has matcha & chilli crab ramen

Japanese ramen chain Mensho Tokyo has opened its first Singapore outlet at Raffles City.
The brand has won numerous ramen awards across the world and its San Francisco outlet has even been featured on the Michelin Guide.
Besides Singapore, it also has stores in Shanghai, Bangkok, and New Delhi.
Located on the third floor of the mall, the restaurant has a zen Japanese interior and seats 90 pax.
Here's what we tried:
Duck Matcha (S$28++)
The matcha flavour wasn't as strong as we had expected.
Chilli Crab Ramen (S$28++)
The ramen wasn't too spicy and the fried crab was crispy and well-seasoned.
Signature Toripaitan (S$28++)
A generous amount of ingredients such as A5 wagyu chashu, duck chashu, and more were added to this light and creamy ramen.
Enoki Chips (S$8.80++)
This crispy snack is highly addictive.
Aji Fry (S$12.80++)
Kurozu Fried Chicken (S$12.80++)
Mensho Tokyo
Raffles City, 252 North Bridge Rd, #03-43, S179103
Opening hours: 11ampm to 10pm, daily
