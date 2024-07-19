Back

Mega Minion inflatables & Minion flash mob now at Universal Studios S’pore till Aug. 11, 2024

Minions, minions, minions.

| Ruth Chai | Sponsored | July 19, 2024, 12:05 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

To celebrate the launch of “Illumination’s Despicable Me 4”, Universal Studios Singapore ushers in “A Mega Despicable Summer” event with some new faces.

Photo via RWS

Visitors can expect Mega Minion inflatables, a first-ever Minions flash mob, an exciting new show as well as meet-and-greets with characters new and old.

Mega minions

Guests can take fun pictures with larger-than-life inflatables of the superpowered Mega Minions that tower above New York Street.

Amongst its cast of characters are Mega Mel, Mega Dave, Mega Gus and Mega Jerry.

Visitors can also take photos and say hello to Gru, Lucy, and the girls – Margo, Edith and Agnes at the Lagoon Stage.

Photo via RWS

Minionvasion

Be prepared for a Minionvasion flash mob as the Anti-Villain League takes over the park’s New York Street.

Photo via RWS

Photo via RWS

The dance performance will end off with a meet-and-greet.

Mission: MEGA

The Anti-Villain League is on a mission to find volunteers to trial their latest technology and turn them into Mega humans in this latest new show, titled “Mission: MEGA”.

Photo via RWS

Guests can look forward to a meet-and-greet with the characters at the end of the show.

Visitors can check the show timings of the performances and meet-and-greets within the park when they visit.

The timings will be displayed on the show board, and vary from day-to-day.

Merchandise

Fans can shop an exclusive Despicable Me 4 movie range at the Universal Studios Store and Minion Mart, featuring apparel, plushies, and more.

For some themed treats, guests can look no further than select restaurants and carts in the theme park such as Pops! Popcorn Delights, Mel’s Drive-In, Star Snacks, KT’s Grill, and Loui’s NY Pizza Parlor.

Minion popcorn bucket. Photo via RWS.

Photo via RWS

Tickets

“A Mega Despicable Summer” is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Singapore.

Adult: S$83

Child: S$62

Universal Studio Singapore has a special offer for the summer – inclusive of a S$5 retail voucher and a S$5 food and beverage voucher.

Singaporean residents can also enjoy discounted rates:

Adult: S$74

Child: S$59

More information can be found here.

This article was sponsored by RWS.

Top photos via RWS.

Minions TM & © Universal Studios. TM & © 2024 Universal Studios.

Tiong Bahru café has fluffy honey-glazed doughnuts from S$3.60+

Sourdough-nuts.

July 19, 2024, 12:01 PM

S$28+ skewers & hotpot buffet at Chinatown eatery that opens till 3am

All you can eat.

July 19, 2024, 12:00 PM

Biden close to dropping out of presidential race: NYT

People close to him say they believe he has begun to accept the idea that he may not be able to win.

July 19, 2024, 11:52 AM

S'pore navy ship & air force helicopter rescuing crew of 2 ships that caught fire near Pedra Branca

MPA said it has requested passing vessels to assist in the search and rescue of the crew.

July 19, 2024, 11:44 AM

8 men in S'pore, aged 25-82, charged for outrage of modesty in separate cases

The victims included two male teenagers.

July 19, 2024, 11:04 AM

S’porean actress, 27, returns home to perform in Miss Saigon at MBS after 5 years abroad

Not a movie in her mind.

July 19, 2024, 10:02 AM

MHA orders X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & TikTok to restrict 95 accounts linked to foreign network that spread fake news about S’pore leadership transition

The accounts are linked to Guo Wengui and his affiliated organisations.

July 19, 2024, 09:00 AM

M’sia man allegedly stabs housemate, escapes from 5th floor window, falls, breaks hips

They were apparently both drunk.

July 18, 2024, 07:12 PM

Cathay Pacific staff seen throwing luggage down stairs, Cathay Pacific apologises

Yeet.

July 18, 2024, 07:05 PM

Car smashes into central divider in Toa Payoh, 2nd car hits damaged railing

A 55-year-old driver is assisting with investigations.

July 18, 2024, 07:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.