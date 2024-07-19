Mega Minion inflatables & Minion flash mob now at Universal Studios S’pore till Aug. 11, 2024

To celebrate the launch of “Illumination’s Despicable Me 4”, Universal Studios Singapore ushers in “A Mega Despicable Summer” event with some new faces.

Visitors can expect Mega Minion inflatables, a first-ever Minions flash mob, an exciting new show as well as meet-and-greets with characters new and old.

Mega minions

Guests can take fun pictures with larger-than-life inflatables of the superpowered Mega Minions that tower above New York Street.

Amongst its cast of characters are Mega Mel, Mega Dave, Mega Gus and Mega Jerry.

Visitors can also take photos and say hello to Gru, Lucy, and the girls – Margo, Edith and Agnes at the Lagoon Stage.

Minionvasion

Be prepared for a Minionvasion flash mob as the Anti-Villain League takes over the park’s New York Street.

The dance performance will end off with a meet-and-greet.

Mission: MEGA

The Anti-Villain League is on a mission to find volunteers to trial their latest technology and turn them into Mega humans in this latest new show, titled “Mission: MEGA”.

Guests can look forward to a meet-and-greet with the characters at the end of the show.

Visitors can check the show timings of the performances and meet-and-greets within the park when they visit.

The timings will be displayed on the show board, and vary from day-to-day.

Merchandise

Fans can shop an exclusive Despicable Me 4 movie range at the Universal Studios Store and Minion Mart, featuring apparel, plushies, and more.

For some themed treats, guests can look no further than select restaurants and carts in the theme park such as Pops! Popcorn Delights, Mel’s Drive-In, Star Snacks, KT’s Grill, and Loui’s NY Pizza Parlor.

Tickets

“A Mega Despicable Summer” is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Singapore.

Adult: S$83

Child: S$62

Universal Studio Singapore has a special offer for the summer – inclusive of a S$5 retail voucher and a S$5 food and beverage voucher.

Singaporean residents can also enjoy discounted rates:

Adult: S$74

Child: S$59

More information can be found here.

This article was sponsored by RWS.

Top photos via RWS.

