McDonald's S'pore to launch satay burgers & Thai milk tea frappé on Jul. 25, 2024

For the upcoming National Day festivities, McDonald's will launch a few new items on its menu.
Satay Burgers
The satay burger comes in two variations.
There's the satay chicken burger (from S$8.90 for an Extra Value Meal), consisting of a grilled chicken, onions and cucumber slices, coated in roasted satay sauce.
And then there's the satay beef burger (from S$8.90 for an Extra Value Meal), consisting of a beef patty, onions and cucumber slices, coated in roasted satay sauce.
Thai Milk Tea Frappé (from S$4.70)
There are also a few other items that will be making a comeback this season:
Crisscut Fries (from S$4.70)
The Coconut Cone (from S$1.20), Coconut Oreo McFlurry (from S$3.60) and Coconut Hot Fudge Sundae (from S$2.50) will also be returning to the dessert menu.
Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Burger (from S$8.90 for an Extra Value Meal)
This burger will be available on the menu from Aug. 8, after breakfast hours.
@mothership.nova McDonald’s National Day menu 📅: From Jul. 25, 2024 🍴: Thai Milk Tea Frappé from S$4.70 Satay beef burger from S$8.90 Satay chicken burger from S$8.90 #tiktoksg #singapore #satay #mcdonalds #whattoeat #foodtok #foodfestontiktok #fastfood #burger ♬ Apple - Charli xcx
Top image from McDonald's Singapore.
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.