McDonald's S'pore to launch satay burgers & Thai milk tea frappé on Jul. 25, 2024

For the upcoming National Day festivities, McDonald's will launch a few new items on its menu.

Satay Burgers

The satay burger comes in two variations.

There's the satay chicken burger (from S$8.90 for an Extra Value Meal), consisting of a grilled chicken, onions and cucumber slices, coated in roasted satay sauce.

And then there's the satay beef burger (from S$8.90 for an Extra Value Meal), consisting of a beef patty, onions and cucumber slices, coated in roasted satay sauce.

Thai Milk Tea Frappé (from S$4.70)

There are also a few other items that will be making a comeback this season:

Crisscut Fries (from S$4.70)

The Coconut Cone (from S$1.20), Coconut Oreo McFlurry (from S$3.60) and Coconut Hot Fudge Sundae (from S$2.50) will also be returning to the dessert menu.

Ha Cheong Gai Chicken Burger (from S$8.90 for an Extra Value Meal)

This burger will be available on the menu from Aug. 8, after breakfast hours.

Top image from McDonald's Singapore.