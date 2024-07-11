I use Mastercard Click to Pay to satisfy my deals-loving soul. Here's how.

I turned one year older this past June, and although a lady never divulges her age, I can unabashedly admit that I have become more of an “auntie” as I grow older.

One thing that comes with that is my fervent love for a good deal (honestly, who doesn’t?).

I’m always on the lookout for promotions and discounts, so when I heard about Commonwealth Concepts’ partnership with Mastercard to launch a new QR Pay by Link (QRPL) payment channel, I was intrigued.

This new payment method promised not only added security but also some fantastic promotions at three popular restaurants: Oriole Coffee + Bar, PastaMania, and The Marmalade Pantry.

It was the perfect opportunity to indulge in delicious food to celebrate my birthday without breaking the bank. Double the joy.

Free coffee

For first-time users, you need to enrol your Mastercard in Mastercard Click to Pay here.

Your payment information will then be securely stored in your profile, eliminating the hassle of keying in passwords or card details again for future checkouts.

What really scratched the itch of my deals-loving soul was the free coffee I could redeem by using Mastercard Click to Pay.

From Jun. 3 to Aug. 3, 2024, you can get a free cup of coffee just by using Mastercard Click to Pay at Oriole Coffee + Bar.

So of course, I went down to Oriole to have a birthday lunch with my colleagues.

Ordering was a breeze, and when it came time to pay, I simply scanned the QR code with my phone and followed the short, simple steps:

1. Scan the QR code

2. Input your email address and name associated with your Mastercard Click to Pay profile

3. Input the code sent to your mobile number

And you’re done.

The process was quick, secure, and incredibly easy.

Moments later, I was savouring a rich, aromatic cup of coffee, completely free, along with our delicious food. Yums.

We got the spicy crabmeat capellini, which had a generous amount of crabmeat and a spiciness that was not overwhelming.

We also had the fish tacos — the battered fish was tender and flaky, topped with chipotle aioli.

The star of the show, however, is the rocket and egg pizza — the sous vide egg made every bite of the pizza creamier.

We left the restaurant feeling full and happy.

Why you should try Mastercard Click to Pay

Other than Oriole Coffee + Bar, you can also find two other good deals at The Marmalade Pantry and PastaMania, when you use Mastercard Click to Pay.

From Jun. 18 to Aug. 17, 2024, you can get a complimentary cup of coffee or tea at The Marmalade Pantry.

From Jul. 1 to 31, 2024, you can get a complimentary plate of Crispy Chicken Fillets at PastaMania.

Moreover, Commonwealth Concepts’ TriplePlus loyalty program is an added bonus.

You can earn up to 17 per cent rebates, enjoy 1-for-1 vouchers, and more, making every meal an opportunity to save.

From now till Jul. 31, 2024, dine at any of the participating Commonwealth Concepts outlets and pay with Mastercard to stand a chance to win KrisFlyer miles (equivalent to a pair of round trip Singapore Airlines Economy Saver Award tickets) to Japan, Bangkok, or Bali.

The more you dine, the greater your chances are to win a ticket to your dream destination.

Find out more here.

So, if you’re like me and love a good deal, head over to Oriole Coffee + Bar, The Marmalade Pantry, or PastaMania and try the new Mastercard Click to Pay payment method.

Click here to enroll in Mastercard Click to Pay.

Top photos by Khine Zin Htet

This sponsored article by Commonwealth Concepts scratched the itch of this writer’s deals-loving soul.