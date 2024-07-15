Back

Marsiling hit-&-run: Woman, 64, wakes up in hospital badly injured

The 33-year-old driver was arrested for careless driving.

Daniel Seow | July 15, 2024, 07:04 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 64-year-old woman in Marsiling was about to cross the road to take a bus into Malaysia when a car hit her on Friday (Jul. 12).

After she blacked out, she woke up in hospital with various injuries, but no recollection of what happened.

Hit by car in Marsiling, woke up in hospital

The woman's daughter, Eliza Teo-Ong subsequently made an appeal for witnesses via the "Singapore roads accident.com" Facebook page on Jul. 13.

Teo-Ong wrote that her mother was hit by a car along Marsiling Road at around 5:38am.

Teo-Ong added that her mother lost consciousness following the accident, and had no idea what happened except that she woke up in the A&E department of a hospital.

Her mother sustained a head injury, brain hemorrhage, right leg fracture and several lacerations from the accident, Teo-Ong wrote.

She has since gone for a head surgery, with other procedures to follow in future.

Image from Singapore roads accident.com / Facebook.

Teo-Ong concluded her post by repeating her appeal for anyone who witnessed or had dashcam footage of the accident to come forward.

Was heading for tour in Malaysia with friend

Teo-Ong elaborated to Shin Min Daily News that her mother had signed up for a 2D1N tour in Malaysia with a friend.

On the fateful day, she left home early to grab breakfast with her friend before heading to the meeting place when the accident happened.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the traffic accident along Marsiling Road towards Marsiling Drive at about 5:55am.

It was a hit-and-run involving a car and a pedestrian, police said.

The 64-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Driver arrested for careless driving

Police also told Mothership that they arrested a 33-year-old male car driver on the next day, Jul. 13.

He was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

The driver is also being investigated for failing to stop after an accident and failing to render assistance to the injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image from Singapore roads accident.com / Facebook

2 kids stick heads out of car's sunroof along CTE

Eating air.

July 15, 2024, 06:59 PM

5 people stung by hornets at Sungei Buloh & taken to hospital, area cordoned off & will be surveyed for nests

Bee safe.

July 15, 2024, 06:40 PM

Raikan Ilmu returns with flight simulator, news reporting & other activities at Jurong Point & Kampung Admiralty till Jul. 28

Fit for all ages.

July 15, 2024, 06:10 PM

Indonesia ex-minister gets 10 years' jail for corruption, spent public money on wife's credit card bills & other personal expenses

He was said to have requested a 20 per cent allocation of the ministry's budget for personal and family expenses.

July 15, 2024, 06:02 PM

Car crashes into Suntec City Fountain of Wealth: Licence plate number yields no 4D wins over weekend

No wealth.

July 15, 2024, 05:35 PM

Super Junior's Leeteuk jokingly calls out boyfriend dragged by girlfriend to see concert in S'pore

During their performance, the girlfriend appeared enthusiastic while the boyfriend sat in stoic silence.

July 15, 2024, 04:27 PM

Kim Lim throws massive birthday party for 7-year-old son

She was overseas but had standees of her and her son at the party.

July 15, 2024, 04:02 PM

Man says 'f**k you' repeatedly to fellow commuter on Downtown Line MRT train

The man in grey said the man in yellow "anyhow scold people".

July 15, 2024, 03:07 PM

Shanmugam on self-radicalised S'porean youth, 14: I sympathise with the Palestinian cause, but we can't allow terrorism

A former public servant, 33, was also issued an ISA order.

July 15, 2024, 03:03 PM

33,541 babies born in S'pore in 2023, lowest in over 50 years: ICA report

Lowest number since at least 1960.

July 15, 2024, 12:31 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.