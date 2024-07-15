Marsiling hit-&-run: Woman, 64, wakes up in hospital badly injured

A 64-year-old woman in Marsiling was about to cross the road to take a bus into Malaysia when a car hit her on Friday (Jul. 12).

After she blacked out, she woke up in hospital with various injuries, but no recollection of what happened.

Hit by car in Marsiling, woke up in hospital

The woman's daughter, Eliza Teo-Ong subsequently made an appeal for witnesses via the "Singapore roads accident.com" Facebook page on Jul. 13.

Teo-Ong wrote that her mother was hit by a car along Marsiling Road at around 5:38am.

Teo-Ong added that her mother lost consciousness following the accident, and had no idea what happened except that she woke up in the A&E department of a hospital.

Her mother sustained a head injury, brain hemorrhage, right leg fracture and several lacerations from the accident, Teo-Ong wrote.

She has since gone for a head surgery, with other procedures to follow in future.

Teo-Ong concluded her post by repeating her appeal for anyone who witnessed or had dashcam footage of the accident to come forward.

Was heading for tour in Malaysia with friend

Teo-Ong elaborated to Shin Min Daily News that her mother had signed up for a 2D1N tour in Malaysia with a friend.

On the fateful day, she left home early to grab breakfast with her friend before heading to the meeting place when the accident happened.

Police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed with Mothership that they were alerted to the traffic accident along Marsiling Road towards Marsiling Drive at about 5:55am.

It was a hit-and-run involving a car and a pedestrian, police said.

The 64-year-old female pedestrian was conveyed conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Driver arrested for careless driving

Police also told Mothership that they arrested a 33-year-old male car driver on the next day, Jul. 13.

He was arrested for careless driving causing grievous hurt.

The driver is also being investigated for failing to stop after an accident and failing to render assistance to the injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

