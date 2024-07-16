Back

Mark Lee's wife undergoes cornea surgery after right eye hit by ball kicked by child

The surgery went well.

Ruth Chai | July 16, 2024, 09:15 AM

Singaporean actor Mark Lee's wife, Catherine Ng, underwent surgery for her right eye at Mount Alvernia Hospital after she was hit in the face by a ball two months ago.

She took to Instagram on Jul. 10, after the surgery was completed, to thank her friends.

She wrote that she was feeling scared, but felt a lot more at ease when her friends showed up at the hospital to give her moral support.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao, Lee revealed that his wife's right eye was hit by a ball kicked by a child about two months ago.

She did not think much of it and carried on with her life as per usual.

However, during a family trip, Ng kept rubbing her right eye as there was some discomfort.

When she returned from the trip and went to see a doctor, she was told that there was something wrong with her cornea.

Lee shared, "In the worst case scenario, it might have affected her eyesight if she didn't undergo surgery."

