Back

Man, 60, trips on uneven footpath in Hillock Park while jogging, suffers 4 bone fractures

The Tanjong Pagar Town Council said they are expediting repairs to the footpath.

Khine Zin Htet | July 17, 2024, 03:32 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

In an effort to stay healthy, a man in Singapore decided to start going for morning jogs.

But not long after starting his new exercise regime, he ended up with four bone fractures in his left shoulder.

He claimed he tripped and fell in a park because of an uneven footpath.

What happened

60-year-old Chen, interviewed by Shin Min Daily News, said he was jogging at Bukit Purmei Hillock Park in the early morning of Jul. 6.

He said he tripped over a crack in the footpath when his shoes got caught in the crack.

As he fell, he claimed he instinctively protected his head with both hands to prevent hitting the ground.

A fellow jogger promptly came to his aid, helping him to a nearby stool.

His daughter, who works as a nurse, assisted him in cleaning his wound.

They later visited the hospital, and doctors discovered that he had suffered four bone fractures in his left shoulder.

Chen mentioned that his daughter continues to help him clean his wounds daily.

He said the wound doesn't heal as quickly as he suffers from diabetes and has to take two months medical leave from his preschool cook job.

Will continue to run if path is fixed

Chen told Shin Min that he hopes authorities would repair the damaged footpath, especially since many seniors exercise there in the mornings.

"I will resume my morning runs after the footpath is fixed," he stated.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the park observed two raised cracks in the footpath measuring one to two centimetres wide, with a large tree nearby.

The reporter believes that the growth of tree roots had caused the footpath to crack.

In response to Shin Min's queries, Tanjong Pagar Town Council said that they are expediting repairs.

They will also visit Chen to understand the situation better and offer appropriate assistance.

Top photos from Shin Min Daily News

S'pore Lionesses thrash Macau 9-0 in football friendly

ROAR!

July 17, 2024, 03:08 PM

Driver swerves onto footpath to get back on track after making wrong turn in Queenstown

Not quite what they teach you at driving school.

July 17, 2024, 01:13 PM

Video: BMW landed on its side after a car hit it at Ang Mo Kio junction

Video footage of the incident has emerged.

July 17, 2024, 12:06 PM

Judge dismisses Trump's classified document criminal case

The Justice Department is planning to appeal the decision.

July 17, 2024, 11:52 AM

KK Mart fined S$17,240 by M'sia court, founders won't face further criminal charges over controversial socks

Three officers who supplied the controversial socks to KK Mart were also discharged from criminal charges in the same case. 

July 17, 2024, 11:48 AM

S'porean man, 68, hides 8 spy cameras to watch female tenant in toilet & bedroom

He was married.

July 17, 2024, 11:40 AM

S'pore Turf Club in Kranji offering free admission on Jul. 21 for last S'pore Derby race

Last hurrah.

July 17, 2024, 11:30 AM

S'porean artist, 26, who died in CTE motorcycle crash, wanted to 'take a breather' & see her friend

She was actively involved in art exhibitions and also won an award in 2021.

July 17, 2024, 10:46 AM

12 teens, 13-17, arrested for allegedly group assaulting boy, 15, in Pasir Ris car park

The 15-year-old was sent to the hospital.

July 17, 2024, 10:21 AM

Workers' Party co-opts Fadli Fawzi to CEC, appoints him as deputy organising secretary

Fadli debuted in Marine Parade GRC back in 2020.

July 17, 2024, 09:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.