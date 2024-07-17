Man, 60, trips on uneven footpath in Hillock Park while jogging, suffers 4 bone fractures

In an effort to stay healthy, a man in Singapore decided to start going for morning jogs.

But not long after starting his new exercise regime, he ended up with four bone fractures in his left shoulder.

He claimed he tripped and fell in a park because of an uneven footpath.

What happened

60-year-old Chen, interviewed by Shin Min Daily News, said he was jogging at Bukit Purmei Hillock Park in the early morning of Jul. 6.

He said he tripped over a crack in the footpath when his shoes got caught in the crack.

As he fell, he claimed he instinctively protected his head with both hands to prevent hitting the ground.

A fellow jogger promptly came to his aid, helping him to a nearby stool.

His daughter, who works as a nurse, assisted him in cleaning his wound.

They later visited the hospital, and doctors discovered that he had suffered four bone fractures in his left shoulder.

Chen mentioned that his daughter continues to help him clean his wounds daily.

He said the wound doesn't heal as quickly as he suffers from diabetes and has to take two months medical leave from his preschool cook job.

Will continue to run if path is fixed

Chen told Shin Min that he hopes authorities would repair the damaged footpath, especially since many seniors exercise there in the mornings.

"I will resume my morning runs after the footpath is fixed," he stated.

A Shin Min reporter who visited the park observed two raised cracks in the footpath measuring one to two centimetres wide, with a large tree nearby.

The reporter believes that the growth of tree roots had caused the footpath to crack.

In response to Shin Min's queries, Tanjong Pagar Town Council said that they are expediting repairs.

They will also visit Chen to understand the situation better and offer appropriate assistance.

Top photos from Shin Min Daily News