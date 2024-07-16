Back

Monitor lizard seen chilling in condo pool after 1 monitor lizard removed & left at Farrer Park park

What a day for monitor lizards.

Khine Zin Htet | July 16, 2024, 01:25 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A monitor lizard was seen chilling in a condominium's pool in Farrer Park.

Photo from Facebook/Wendy Chan

It might have had a hell of a day before it ended up being there.

What happened

On Jul. 9, Facebook user Wendy Chan reported on the Complaint Singapore group that she observed a curious sight at a playground along Somme Road.

In the CCTV footage she uploaded, a man can be seen throwing what looks to be a sack onto the ground.

When he lifted the sack to empty its contents, a "black thing” tumbled out.

Gif via Wendy Chan/Facebook

Soon after, an animal that looks like a monitor lizard can be seen scurrying away.

Gif via Wendy Chan/Facebook

The man, unfazed that the lizard had run away from the "park" contrary to his possible plans for it, went on to throw the sack into the bin nearby.

He then left on his bicycle.

The lizard, on the other hand, dashed across the road into the building beside.

A woman walking her dog spotted the lizard and stopped in her tracks for exactly five seconds.

Gif via Wendy Chan/Facebook

She then walked away in the opposite direction of where the lizard went.

According to Chan, the monitor lizard was then found hiding under a shoe rack.

She said someone notified the National Parks Board (NParks), but it apparently "slithered away" before officers arrived.

Chan criticised the man's actions: "It's a park, not a zoo!"

How a monitor lizard ended up in a playground...

In response to Mothership's queries, NParks said is aware of the monitor lizard being released at the Somme Road playground.

It said that it understands that the monitor lizard was initially found within the premises of a nearby condominium.

The condo's management had secured the monitor lizard out of concern for residents's safety and released it at the nearby Somme Road playground.

"We have since engaged the condominium management on handling wildlife encounters and advised them accordingly," said NParks.

"If members of the public encounter a monitor lizard, they should observe it from a distance and leave it alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat.

These animals are shy and will usually try to avoid humans.

They are also generally not aggressive and will not attack unless they are disturbed or provoked.

Any pet dogs should also be kept on a tight leash as they might chase the monitor lizard and frighten it."

... and how it might have ended up back in a condo

Back to the story of the monitor lizard chilling in the pool, while it's humanly impossible to conclude if the playground lizard and pool lizard are the same based on photos alone, Chan was convinced that they're the same lizard.

She posted an update on Jul. 10 with photos of the lizard in the pool.

Photo via Wendy Chan/Facebook

It is currently unknown what happened to this lizard.

If assistance is required for wildlife-related issues, you may call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Top photos via Wendy Chan/Facebook

Oil spill almost gone, volunteers to help clear tar balls from Siloso Beach & East Coast Park: Grace Fu

Combing the beach.

July 16, 2024, 04:34 PM

'Park properly lah!!!!!' scrawled across white Tesla's hood after parking on zebra crossing in KL

Message definitely received.

July 16, 2024, 03:55 PM

Jam Hsiao's bubble tea chain AtTea reopens S'pore stores, free upgrade to oat milk

Yay.

July 16, 2024, 03:41 PM

Jack Neo's 'I Not Stupid 3' opening in China on Aug. 16

Huat.

July 16, 2024, 03:25 PM

Other fire safety infringements found at Serangoon Central HDB flat where sauna structure removed: SCDF

The sauna was already dismantled when SCDF arrived.

July 16, 2024, 03:06 PM

M'sian boy, 13, sent to hospital after eating biscuit laced with poison in banana plantation

On his way, the boy passed by a farm and ate biscuits placed in a plastic bag before collapsing.

July 16, 2024, 03:05 PM

Man, 58, found dead in Yishun flat after moving in less than a year ago

A neighbour at first thought the odour from the flat was from cooking salted fish and realised something was amiss only after a while.

July 16, 2024, 02:33 PM

'We live in dramatic times': George Yeo on Donald Trump shooting

Yeo also spoke about Penang and Singapore's special relationship.

July 16, 2024, 02:25 PM

S'pore billionaire Kuok Khoon Hong's sister-in-law & nephew to buy S$49 million good class bungalow

Freehold land area of 21,116 sq ft.

July 16, 2024, 01:53 PM

Male S'poreans & PRs born between Oct. 1, 2007 & Jan. 1, 2008 reminded to register for NS

It's time.

July 16, 2024, 01:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.