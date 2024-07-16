Monitor lizard seen chilling in condo pool after 1 monitor lizard removed & left at Farrer Park park

A monitor lizard was seen chilling in a condominium's pool in Farrer Park.

It might have had a hell of a day before it ended up being there.

What happened

On Jul. 9, Facebook user Wendy Chan reported on the Complaint Singapore group that she observed a curious sight at a playground along Somme Road.

In the CCTV footage she uploaded, a man can be seen throwing what looks to be a sack onto the ground.

When he lifted the sack to empty its contents, a "black thing” tumbled out.

Soon after, an animal that looks like a monitor lizard can be seen scurrying away.

The man, unfazed that the lizard had run away from the "park" contrary to his possible plans for it, went on to throw the sack into the bin nearby.

He then left on his bicycle.

The lizard, on the other hand, dashed across the road into the building beside.

A woman walking her dog spotted the lizard and stopped in her tracks for exactly five seconds.

She then walked away in the opposite direction of where the lizard went.

According to Chan, the monitor lizard was then found hiding under a shoe rack.

She said someone notified the National Parks Board (NParks), but it apparently "slithered away" before officers arrived.

Chan criticised the man's actions: "It's a park, not a zoo!"

How a monitor lizard ended up in a playground...

In response to Mothership's queries, NParks said is aware of the monitor lizard being released at the Somme Road playground.

It said that it understands that the monitor lizard was initially found within the premises of a nearby condominium.

The condo's management had secured the monitor lizard out of concern for residents's safety and released it at the nearby Somme Road playground.

"We have since engaged the condominium management on handling wildlife encounters and advised them accordingly," said NParks.

"If members of the public encounter a monitor lizard, they should observe it from a distance and leave it alone, especially if it is in its natural habitat. These animals are shy and will usually try to avoid humans. They are also generally not aggressive and will not attack unless they are disturbed or provoked. Any pet dogs should also be kept on a tight leash as they might chase the monitor lizard and frighten it."

... and how it might have ended up back in a condo

Back to the story of the monitor lizard chilling in the pool, while it's humanly impossible to conclude if the playground lizard and pool lizard are the same based on photos alone, Chan was convinced that they're the same lizard.

She posted an update on Jul. 10 with photos of the lizard in the pool.

It is currently unknown what happened to this lizard.

If assistance is required for wildlife-related issues, you may call the 24-hour Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Top photos via Wendy Chan/Facebook