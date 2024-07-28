Back

2 injured in Chinatown slashing: S'porean man, 77, charged

It was reported that the people injured were a 66-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman

Ruth Chai | July 28, 2024, 11:48 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A 77-year-old man was charged in court on Jul. 28 for a slashing incident which occurred in Chinatown the day before in the morning.

The incident occurred at the Chinatown Complex along Smith Street at around 11:05am on Jul. 27.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the SCDF confirmed that two people were injured in the incident.

According to 8world, the police had said that the two people were a 66-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman.

Eyewitnesses 8world interviewed claimed the woman knew the attacker.

Witnesses at the scene said that they saw blood on the ground, 8world reported.

Charged in court

According to charge sheets, Mun Yee Wah, a Singaporean, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to a man by slashing his chest with a knife.

The assault was alleged to have left a 4cm laceration wound on the victim's left chest.

Mun is being held for medical examination.

If convicted, Mun faces an imprisonment term of up to 7 years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Top photo via 8World reader

Yishun Ring Road death: Man, 49, charged with murder

He faces the death penalty if convicted.

July 28, 2024, 11:04 AM

Private-hire platforms: Drivers who see passengers vaping should request they stop, file reports

Vapes left behind in a car should not be thrown away as this may hinder investigations, said Grab.

July 28, 2024, 10:41 AM

Comment: Cash incentives won’t lead to S'poreans having more kids. Here’s what could.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

July 28, 2024, 09:00 AM

Asean retains hope in 5-Point Consensus on Myanmar despite 'little progress': Vivian Balakrishnan

Not giving up.

July 27, 2024, 07:47 PM

S'pore shuttler Yeo Jia Min wins 1st Paris Olympics match in under 22 minutes

Congrats.

July 27, 2024, 07:19 PM

2 HDB flat owners, aged 63 & 42, fined S$700 each for high-rise littering under presumption clause

These are the first two convictions for high-rise littering under this clause.

July 27, 2024, 05:42 PM

Man, 49, arrested for alleged involvement in murder of man, 35, at Yishun Ring Road

Preliminary investigations revealed that both parties are known to each other, the police said.

July 27, 2024, 03:55 PM

South Korea accidentally introduced as North Korea in Paris Olympics opening ceremony

There are mistakes and then there is this.

July 27, 2024, 03:40 PM

S'pore man rescues injured baby nightjar drowning in Jurong West condo pool, names it 'Bloop'

Because it was "blooping" in the pool.

July 27, 2024, 02:53 PM

Up to S$3 cashback for PayLah! customers at hawker stalls, heartland shops & markets on Saturdays

From Aug. 1 until the end of the year.

July 27, 2024, 02:30 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.