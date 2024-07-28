2 injured in Chinatown slashing: S'porean man, 77, charged

A 77-year-old man was charged in court on Jul. 28 for a slashing incident which occurred in Chinatown the day before in the morning.

The incident occurred at the Chinatown Complex along Smith Street at around 11:05am on Jul. 27.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the SCDF confirmed that two people were injured in the incident.

According to 8world, the police had said that the two people were a 66-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman.

Eyewitnesses 8world interviewed claimed the woman knew the attacker.

Witnesses at the scene said that they saw blood on the ground, 8world reported.

Charged in court

According to charge sheets, Mun Yee Wah, a Singaporean, was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to a man by slashing his chest with a knife.

The assault was alleged to have left a 4cm laceration wound on the victim's left chest.

Mun is being held for medical examination.

If convicted, Mun faces an imprisonment term of up to 7 years, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.

Top photo via 8World reader