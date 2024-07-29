Man, 78, found dead in Ghim Moh HDB flat, reportedly last seen in 2022

The remains of a 78-year-old man were found in a Ghim Moh Road Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat on Jul. 25, 2024.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the man's family reported him missing, and his neighbours last saw him in 2022.

Family believed to have filed missing persons report

A 67-year-old neighbour, surnamed Lin (transliteration), described the deceased as a jovial person who looked like he was in good health despite his age.

Lin said he last remembered seeing him in April 2022.

Lin and other neighbours said the man's family often came to knock on the door to look for him, but his door was never opened.

Some asked the neighbours to remind the man to contact his family whenever they see him, but he never appeared.

Shin Min said they believed the man's family members had decided to file a missing persons report.

Police found the man dead in the unit

On Jul. 25 at noon, police officers arrived at the man's unit to investigate.

Neighbours said the officers tried to peek through the door gap to see if anyone was home or if there was an odour.

After police officers managed enter the premises, crime scene investigators showed up, according to the residents interviewed.

Evidence he might have died in 2022

Shin Min reporters also saw the officers packing bags of evidence, including a piece of newspaper dated May 11, 2022.

Lin said the man had a habit of reading newspapers daily and was always seen carrying one.

Shin Min reported that it believed that the man likely passed away in 2022, as none of the neighbours they interviewed had seen him in the years after.

The reporters also noted that when the body bag was carried away around midnight, they didn't notice the smell of a decomposing body.

They believed that the undertakers had to deal with skeletal remains if the man had indeed passed away in 2022.

Police said they do not suspect foul play but will continue to investigate the matter.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News