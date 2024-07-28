Man, 27, crashes car into traffic light, tries to escape on foot during police chase in Toa Payoh

With the police in hot pursuit, a Toyota driver crashed into a traffic light, abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

Two officers eventually chased down and arrested the 27-year-old driver and his passenger, 25, for suspected drug, weapon and forgery offences.

Clips of the incident were posted on the Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

Responding to queries from Mothership, the police said they received a call for assistance at Block 177 Toa Payoh Central.

Upon the police's arrival, the Toyota sped off and subsequently self-skidded at the junction of Lorong 3 and 4 Toa Payoh.

Footage of the incident showed the car slamming into the traffic light, sending a cloud of debris into the air.

The driver then abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot.

Footage showed a man carrying a child off the sidewalk to get out of the way.

The chase continued as the driver dashed across the road behind a public bus.

He was subsequently detained by officers.

A male car passenger was also detained at the scene.

The duo were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

Found knuckleduster, knife, and drugs

The police said a knuckleduster, a knife, substances suspected to be controlled drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in the car.

The driver was arrested for suspected trafficking, consumption and possession of controlled drugs, as well as possession of scheduled weapons.

He was also suspected of possessing a forged driving licence and will be investigated for driving without valid insurance and careless driving.

The passenger was arrested for suspected trafficking, consumption and possession of controlled drugs and offensive weapons.

The suspected drug-related offences have been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

Investigations are ongoing.

Top photo from Lianhe Zaobao and SG Road Vigilante