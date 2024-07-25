Man, 48, found dead at park connector along Lakeside Drive

A 48-year-old man was found lying motionless at the park connector along Lakeside Drive at around 2:50pm on Jul. 25, 2024.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Video showed a blue tent and police officers nearby

A passerby posted a video on the "sgfollowsall" Telegram group, commenting that they believed someone may have died.

In the video, the surrounding location is sealed off with white tape.

Two police officers are also shown standing outside a blue tent, with a police car parked nearby.

Police said no foul play suspected

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police and SCDF said they received a call for assistance at 42 Lakeside Drive at around 2:50pm on Jul. 25.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said they do not suspect foul play.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top image via sgfollowsall.